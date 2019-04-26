Expand / Collapse search
Chris Pratt
Published

Chris Pratt mourns death of his 700-lb. farm boar: ‘This was a hard one’

By Julius Young | Fox News
Chris Pratt is mourning the loss of one of his cherished farm animals.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star revealed Thursday night on Instagram that his 700-lb. boar Magnus had died.

“RIP “Magnus” Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away two days ago. This was a hard one, Pratt, 39, said in the photo caption of the heavy hog. “He was as cuddly as a 700lb boar could be. We’ll miss him.”

However, it wasn’t a completely somber moment for the “Parks and Recreation” alum as he also took time to tout how well-endowed Magnus was, adding, “He had the biggest nuts of any mammal I’d ever seen in person. I’ll miss seeing those bowling ball size testicles waggle to and fro as he rooted for hazelnuts in the hay. #farmlife 😢🙏♥️✝️”

Pratt opened up last year about his newfound love for fishing and raising cattle, and often shares images on social media of himself, son Jack and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger at the Washington farm spending time with the many chickens, lambs, goats, sheep and even a Texas longhorn.

In January, the actor announced on Instagram that one of his sheep had taken home an award for her wool at the Country Living Expo’s Fiberpalooza at Washington State University.

“I hate when celebrities brag on here... but I have to,” wrote Pratt. “Our ewe (female sheep) named “Cacao” just took home a blue ribbon at Fiberpalooza!!!! Boom chic-Cacao cao!”

At the time, Pratt fielded many requests from commenters asking if he was interested in selling his wool to them, though it's unclear if the "Jurassic World" star jumped at any of the offers.

