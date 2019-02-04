Chris Pratt shares details about Katherine Schwarzenegger wedding, promises 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'

“The Lego Movie 2” actor Chris Pratt appeared at the premiere of the new animated film where he not only gave an update on his upcoming wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger but promised fans that they shouldn’t lose hope in a third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

Pratt, 39, proposed to his new fiancee, 29, after just seven months of dating. Now, the next step for their relationship is to begin planning the wedding. The news came after he surprised fans with a public split from longtime wife Anna Faris.

The actor revealed that not a lot is done in terms of preparation for the big day but revealed that they’re looking at a “fall, winter kind of thing,” according to People.

Pratt wasn’t done dropping news about the future there. When asked by Variety about where the third installment of the popular Marvel franchise is at right now, Pratt told fans that the third movie will definitely be made.

“I promise there’ll be a third movie,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way.”

The future of the “Guardians” franchise was called into question in 2018 when writer and director James Gunn was fired by Disney after old tweets in which he joked about rape and pedophilia resurfaced. Although he apologized for his past remarks and the cast of the movies penned a heartfelt letter asking the company to reconsider its decision, Disney stayed firm and Gunn has not been reinstated as the director.

Still, Pratt seems undeterred, meaning it’s possible the movie will move forward with production with a new director and possibly a new script. It’s worth noting that Gunn was reportedly done writing the third movie when he was fired.

Production on the film was put on hold in August of 2018 with Marvel and Disney telling the crew members that they were safe to find other work. It’s unclear at this time if any production for “Guardians 3” has been rescheduled.