Chris Pratt met wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at church

Chris Pratt revealed that he met new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at church.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star told Extra on Tuesday at the opening of "Jurassic World: The Ride" at Universal Studios Hollywood, "We met at church! There's a lot of kismet … a lot of connections, but that is where we met."

He added, “Katherine is at home right now, and she and [Pratt's six-year-old son] Jack are tie-dying shirts. Maybe they will make me one. I hope so!”

CHRIS PRATT JOINS KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER IN GIANT KENNEDY FAMILY PHOTO

Pratt, 40, told Entertainment Tonight that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, are still in the honeymoon stages of their marriage.

"It feels really nice. We just feel very blessed and very, very happy," he said, adding, "I think having the stress of the [wedding] ceremony behind you is kinda nice, you know? But, yeah, we're in the honeymoon phase. It feels really good and we just feel really happy."

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER SLAMMED FOR DESCRIBING WEDDING AS 'BEST DAY OF OUR LIVES'

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in summer 2018 and married just a year later on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The two celebrated their honeymoon and Pratt's 40th birthday in Lanai, Hawaii.

The author previously told Fox News that her relationship with the "Avengers" star is “amazing."

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER DIDN'T INVITE DAD ARNOLD'S LOVE CHILD TO CHRIS PRATT WEDDING

“I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky," she said.

Pratt's religion has come under fire in the past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Lego Movie" star's Hillsong church has previously been criticized for allegedly being homophobic, a claim Pratt has vehemently denied.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.