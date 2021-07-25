Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin spotted in Spain arm-in-arm

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are spending some downtime in Spain.

The Hollywood actress and Coldplay frontman were spotted together in Palma de Mallorca, a resort city that’s located on the south coast of Mallorca, Balearic Islands.

At the popular Mediterranean destination, Johnson and Martin opted for a dinghy ride in the Bay of Palma on Wednesday.

Johnson sported an airy patterned green top and shorts with slingback oxford shoes, a tote bag, snapback and oversized sunglasses. Martin, on the other hand, wore a matching black top and shorts set along with a Life Rolls On trucker hat and blue tote.

When the famous couple stepped off the dinghy, photographers at the scene report that Johnson, 31, and Martin, 44, strolled through the rest of town arm-in-arm.

Fans first noticed Johnson and Martin were a potential item in October 2017 when the pair were seen getting sushi together, according to Elle magazine. A month later, their relationship was almost confirmed when the "Fifty Shades" actress was spotted at a Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since then, the couple has been seen together on multiple occasions.

In December 2020, eagle-eyed fans questioned whether Johnson was engaged when she began wearing an emerald ring on her left hand.

Johnson and Martin have not commented on the ring, but they did move into a $12.5 million mansion together in Malibu a month later, the New York Post reported.

Before Martin began dating Johnson, he parted ways with his former wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, which Paltrow notably said was a "conscious uncoupling."

The rock star and the "Shakespeare in Love" actress are parents to 17-year-old Apple Martin and 15-year-old Moses Martin.

Paltrow has gone on the record saying she adores Johnson and has even vacationed with the young star and her ex with her new husband Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020, Paltrow shared her thoughts about the "Fifty Shades" actress.

"I love her… I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional," Paltrow said at the time. "But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."