Country singer Chris Lane and reality star Lauren Bushnell are engaged

Country music star Chris Lane popped the question to former "Bachelor" contestant Lauren Bushnell over the weekend and she said "yes!"

The singer, 34, and the reality star, 29, were at her family's home in Oregon celebrating Father's Day when Lane started to play a romantic song called "Big, Big Plans" that he wrote for the special occasion. And in the lyrics, he asked Bushnell to marry him.

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane told People. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

“I was initially worried that doing it on Father’s Day might not be the best move, but her dad, Dave, said that it could only add to his Father’s Day and that’s when I decided Sunday, June 16 was the day,” he said. “Shout out to Lauren’s parents, Dave and Kris, for having the yard in tip-top shape!”

“Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘Yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous,” Lane added. “When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love.”

And the ring wasn't too shabby; Lane proposed with a solitaire 3.5-carat emerald-cut diamond on a pave band. They had gone ring shopping a few months prior just for fun and Bushnell confessed that design was her favorite.

“Chris is the most thoughtful person,” Bushnell gushed. “He clearly put so much time and thought into not only the song, but also making sure everyone I love most was surrounding us in that moment. Holding each other, hearing the song for the first time and then seeing him get down on one knee is a moment I’ll never forget. Watching the video back was almost just as emotional as the proposal itself — I still get teary-eyed even thinking about it. Seeing all of those memories in one place and then reliving the best day of my life is pretty special!”

The couple started dating in fall 2018 and made their red carpet debut at the BMI Country Awards in November.

Bushnell was previously engaged to "Bachelor" star Ben Higgins.