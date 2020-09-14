Chris Evans speaks out after NSFW images leak: 'Now that I have your attention'

Chris Evans has a message for his fans following the recent leak of NSFW photos on his Instagram.

The Marvel star recently shared a video of his family on Instagram, according to EOnline, when the pre-recorded video ended, his phone seemed to have shown the photo roll grid on his device, which appeared to include some NSFW images, including one that many of his 5.9 million believed to be an erect penis.

Although the actor quickly took the video down, many were able to screengrab the photo grid to speculate on whether or not Evans accidentally shared a snap of his own penis.

On Monday, Evans, 39, publicly addressed the gaffe for the first time in a cheeky tweet.

"Now that I have your attention..." he wrote. "VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

The vocal Trump opposer was, of course, referring to the upcoming presidential election.

Evans' "Avengers: Endgame" co-star Mark Ruffalo took a playful jab at the actor on Twitter after the incident.

“.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining," he said.

The star's brother and fellow actor Scott Evans also took to Twitter to poke fun at his sibling.

"Was off social media for the day yesterday," he tweeted on Sunday, a day after the leak. "What’d I miss?"

In addition to the penis picture, Evans’ alleged camera roll also featured an old headshot of his in which someone added the caption “guard that p---y,” which led some to wonder if it was a reference to the Avengers' allies, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As Page Six notes, Evans has been sparking dating rumors with actress Lily James after the duo were spotted being flirty while out on the town in London earlier this summer. James reportedly lives in the area while Evans returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic to resume production on some projects he’s working on.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report