Chris Brown released on $6.7 million bail following London assault arrest

Days after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2023 London nightclub attack, Chris Brown has been released on bail.

On Wednesday, a British judge ordered the Grammy-winning singer released on $6.7 million bail, despite another judge previously ordering him to be held in custody until his next hearing, initially scheduled for June 13.

The latest decision frees Brown to kick off his world tour next month. The tour had been up in the air, with concerts scheduled on June 8, 11 and 13 in Amsterdam and Germany.

Judge Tony Baumgartner said that Brown could continue with this tour, including several stops in the U.K., but would have to pay his bail to guarantee his appearance in court.

American musician Omololu Akinlolu, 38, who performs under the name "Hoody Baby" and is a friend of Brown, was also charged in the attack.

Neither Brown nor Akinlolu have entered a plea yet. Both men were ordered to appear in court again on June 20.

Brown was arrested in England on Thursday for allegedly attacking someone at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in February 2023. He is being charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Friday, a British judge made the call to hold the singer in custody until the next hearing in the case, which was previously scheduled for June 13.

He had requested bail, and his defense attorney argued that he was not a flight risk, but he was denied after a prosecutor described the crime he's being accused of as "extremely serious."

Brown, who appeared in sweatpants and a black T-shirt with bleached blonde hair, also had his case transferred from Manchester Magistrates’ Court, where he appeared on Thursday, to Southwark Crown Court in London.

The Sun, who originally broke the news of Brown's arrest, reported that music producer Abe Diaw claimed that he was hospitalized after the alleged "unprovoked attack."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and The Associated Press contributed to this post.