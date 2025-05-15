Chris Brown arrested in England over alleged London nightclub attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Brown was arrested in England on Thursday for allegedly attacking someone at a London nightclub in 2023.

According to the Associated Press, the Metropolitan Police didn't name the rapper, but told the outlet they took a 36-year-old into custody at a Manchester hotel "on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm."

Per British law, a suspect cannot be named at the time of their arrest to make sure that a fair trial is conducted.

The Sun, who originally broke the news of Brown's arrest, reported that music producer Abe Diaw claimed that he was hospitalized after the alleged "unprovoked attack" at the TAPE nightclub in February 2023.

Diaw said Brown hit him in the head with a bottle and punched and kicked him while he was on the floor. Diaw has filed a $16 million lawsuit against the musician.

At the time of the incident, Brown was on tour in the U.K. He is scheduled to return overseas for his Breezy Bowl tour, celebrating 20 years as a musician, in June and July.

Brown's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is not Brown's first run-in with the police.

In 2009, Brown was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna. That same year, he pleaded guilty to felony assault.

According to People, Brown was accused of raping a woman in October 2024 while on Sean "Diddy" Combs' yacht. The alleged abuse is detailed in the Warner Bros. documentary, "Chris Brown: A History of Violence."

Brown sued Warner Bros. in January, claiming to be falsely labeled as an abuser, the outlet reported. He is seeking $500 million in damages.