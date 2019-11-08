Joanna Gaines will host a cooking show on new TV network, she says

Designer, mom of five and Magnolia brand executive Joanna Gaines is reportedly making room on her already-full plate to host a cooking show on her upcoming television network, she revealed on Thursday.

The former “Fixer Upper” star seemingly confirmed the news in an appearance with husband Chip on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 8, filmed at the University of Texas at Austin.

During the segment, Fallon congratulated Joanna both the success of her first cookbook and its forthcoming new edition, “Magnolia Table Vol. 2." The former HGTV favorite thanked Fallon for the well-wishes, and described the success of her first text as “crazy.”

“I don’t want to tell you how to do your network, but I would do a cooking show if I were you,” the “Tonight Show” host joked.

"I like that idea,” Joanna said.

“I’m cool with it,” Chip jumped in. “You’re talking to the executives of the Magnolia network, and when Jimmy Fallon says Jo should do a cooking show, I vote that Jo does a cooking show,” he laughed.

“We’re doing one, we’re doing one,” Joanna said, to which the crowed responded with thunderous applause. “It’s gonna be fun.”

Though the Gaines’ have since stayed mum regarding the future program, Discovery seemed to confirm the cooking show in a statement published Nov. 8.

“Additional details will be released in the coming months, but this marks the first official sign of Joanna’s return to television,” the media company told The Wrap.

Fans of the 41-year-old lifestyle star can likely look forward to getting the inside scoop on Gaines-approved dishes — like pancakes — on her future show, as evidenced by the snapshots Joanna occasionally shares to Instagram.

Chip and Joanna, who are parents to Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, 1, are currently gearing up to launch their cable network — a joint venture with Discovery — in October 2020.

In related news on the project, last month, the Gaineses revealed that one of the shows on their new TV network will feature one of their favorite bands, Johnnyswim.

The reality show, with the working title “Home on the Road,” will follow band members Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour North America with their two kids in tow as well as eight band/crew members.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.