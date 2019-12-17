Chip and Joanna Gaines start 'countdown' for new TV network: 'A little rusty but we're back at it again!'

"Fixer Upper" fans rejoice: In less than a year, Chip and Joanna Gaines will return to the small screen.

The former HGTV personalities are set to debut their new TV network — the rebranded DIY cable channel — in October 2020. The couple's latest project is a joint venture with Discovery.

On Monday, Joanna officially kicked off the "countdown" with an Instagram post that featured several candid snapshots of the pair.

"A little rusty but we're back at it again!" the design maven, 41, wrote. "Our network is launching October 2020 (which feels simultaneously so soon and yet so far away).

"Let the countdown begin!" Joanna added.

In October, the home renovation power couple revealed that one of the projects on their new TV network, Magnolia, will be a reality show with the working title “Home on the Road" featuring one of their favorite bands, Johnnyswim. And in November, it was reported that the mom of five is set to host a cooking show.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together," Chip, 45, and Joanna said in a joint statement when the network was first announced last fall.