Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Harvard business program graduation

Joanna Gaines celebrated her and husband Chip's graduation from Harvard University’s 2019 Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program with an adorable Instagram post.

“What we witnessed this week at @harvardhbs was human beings at their very finest,” the "Fixer Upper" star captioned a photo of Chip, singer Ciara and more students from the group. “85 people from all around the world, from all different walks of lives, with different cultural backgrounds, religions, political beliefs and professions.”

Joanna, 41, continued, “We learned from one another and spoke into each other’s lives, sometimes challenging but always valuing every perspective. Not a single one of us were alike, and yet by doing something as simple as listening to and respecting one another, we were challenged and made better.”

The HGTV star also included praise for her instructor, Harvard professor Anita Elberse, for her "leadership."

Still, the more precious remark was reserved for her beloved husband.

“Oh and one more thing,” she wrote of her 44-year-old husband of 16 years. “I know I might be biased but I’d like to officially cast my vote for Chip as CLASS PREZ. #ChipForPrez.”

Elberse commented on the post, "Thank you so, so much, @joannagaines! It was a privilege, a thrill, and an absolute pleasure to have you and @chipgaines in our classroom. 🙏🎓❤️ The race for class president is going to be interesting, but we’ll make you valedictorian!"