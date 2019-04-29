Chip Gaines runs half marathon, crosses finish line with daughter Ella and son Crew in adorable photo

Chip Gaines ran a half marathon over the weekend and was even helped across the finish line by his 11-year-old daughter Ella and his 10-month-old son Crew.

His wife Joanna Gaines posted pictures of the 44-year-old former “Fixer Upper” star and other runners in the Silo District Half Marathon in Waco, Texas, on Instagram Sunday evening. The race is hosted by the couple’s lifestyle company Magnolia.

“We are so thankful for and blown away by each and every runner who participated in this year's #silodistrictmarathon,” Joanna captioned the photos on her post. “Watching the grit, the fight, and the spirit of these runners left me speechless. So many of you would tell me who you were running in honor of and I was literally teary eyed the entire time.”

According to her post, the race raised $300,000 for cancer research and the Brave Like Gabe foundation, which supports cancer survivors.

Joanna included several photos in her post, including one where she high-fived a runner and another where Chip crossed the finish line with Ella beside him while pushing a stroller holding Crew.

“I was also so proud of @chipgaines and Ella (and baby Crew) for running the half marathon today and killing it!” Joanna added in her post.

“Finally, thank you to the city of Waco and all the law enforcement, volunteers and sponsors that helped make this event possible. We hope to see you next year at the #silodistrictmarathon,” she ended the caption.

Earlier that day, Chip had posted a picture of his shirt and running gear ahead of the race on Instagram.

“Alright y’all!! This is what I’m bringing. What stuff you got in your #siloDistrictMarathon pack? Win or Lose here’s to all the personal records, all the personal bests. All the nice try’s, and we’ll get em next year. But most importantly, here’s to all the folks that can’t be here today because they’re having to focus all their energy on their personal battles with cancer,” Chip wrote in part.

Earlier this month, the HGTV stars were counted among the most influential people on the annual TIME 100 list.

The couple attended the Time 100 Gala in New York City last week.