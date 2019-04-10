Chip and Joanna Gaines' new cable network arriving in Summer 2020

The home renovation and design power couple is coming (again!) to a screen near you.

Chip, 44, and Joanna Gaines, 40, revealed last fall that they were developing their own TV network, and now we finally have confirmation on the exciting news. On Wednesday, Discovery, Inc. and Magnolia – the Gaines' lifestyle and home empire – announced that the couple's new cable network will replace Discovery's DIY Network and be unveiled in the summer of 2020.

The yet-to-be-named channel, which is currently hooked to more than 52 million homes in the U.S., will feature long-form programming centered around topics such as community, home, garden, food, wellness and design, according to the press release.

And "Fixer Upper" fans need not to worry, about because the channel will also feature reruns of the Gaines' hugely popular HGTV show, which premiered in 2013 and ran for four years.

The husband and wife team will serve as chief creative officers while current HGTV President Allison Page will serve as president of the new joint enterprise.

“Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of 'Fixer Upper' and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them,” said David Zaslav, CEO, Discovery. “They’ve got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses — they’ve built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people’s passions.”

The multiplatform media venture will also feature a subscription streaming service, participation in the TV Everywhere Go App, and a "View and Go" OTT product. All services will be inspired by Magnolia and curated by the Gaineses.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” Chip and Joanna said in a joint statement.

“We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We're ready to get started and are expectant for all that's ahead," they added.

According to USA Today, the parents of five will star in a brand new show as well.

"The difference moving forward is Jo and I are going to be able to tell more of our life stories," Chip Gaines revealed. "And so, as opposed to it being a very narrow vein in our universe, which is obviously construction and design and the things we do for a living, for us we feel like there's a more holistic story to be told here, and that's what we're going to focus on."