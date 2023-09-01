Chip Dox, 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives' production designer, dead at 80

Chip Dox, Emmy Award-winning production designer and art director for "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives," has died. He was 80.

Dox died earlier this month, his family confirmed in an obituary shared with Fox News Digital.

"Sadly, Chip passed away on August 15, but his incredible legacy lives on in the hearts of his family and friends, the colleagues he worked with, and the productions he brought to life," the obituary read.

Dox worked in daytime television as a production designer for more than 27 years. He spent 17 years on NBC's "Days of Our Lives," where he was nominated and won his first Emmy for Outstanding Set Direction in 1997.

He met his future wife, "Days of Our Lives" producer Jeanne Haney, while working on the show. The couple worked together for 10 years before tying the knot and recently celebrated 29 years of marriage.

After Dox worked on "Days of Our Lives," he moved to ABC, where he worked on "Port Charles," the nighttime soap opera "Nightshift" and "General Hospital." Dox collected another Emmy before retiring in 2015.

In addition to being a production designer for popular soap operas, Dox designed touring shows for artists including Elton John, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Jackson Browne.

Dox worked with Tracey Ulman on her sitcom "Tracey Takes On," as well as the Lifetime comedy series, "Oh Baby." He also spent time at Telemundo, working on the sitcoms "Viva Vegas" and "Los Beltran."

Despite receiving a rejection letter from a studio executive in 1970, when he first began to pursue his career in the entertainment industry, Dox was determined to move out West and work in Hollywood.

After he worked in show business, Dox mentored up-and-coming art directors and volunteered at Broadway charity events and organizations to help the homeless.

Dox was born in March 1943 and attended the Carnegie Institute of Technology, now known as Carnegie Mellon University, and gained experience in local theater. He served two years in the Army and returned to his alma mater to become a teacher.

Dox is survived by his daughters Morgan Dox, Katie Segal, Hayley Dox-DaCosta, and stepdaughter Megan Younger and their families, granddaughters Rae Kim, Kiddo Dox-DaCosta, and grandsons Henry and Charlie Segal.