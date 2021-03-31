Chet Hanks sues his ex after alleged bloody altercation; she gets temporary protective order against actor

Chet Hanks is suing his ex-girlfriend after an alleged altercation in January at his home in Sugarland, Texas.

In cellphone video footage obtained by TMZ, Hanks, 30, whose real name is Chester, can be heard accusing Kiana Parker of "threatening" him with a knife before she appears to allegedly swing on Hanks with her right hand, as she holds a cooking pot and a yellow clothing item in her left.

The camera instantly turns black and Hanks reappears bloodied with a head wound.

Others are seen in the background of the footage and while still filming, Parker alleges that Hanks had "pushed" her.

"Wow, now you’re trying to flip the story," Hanks retorts before he proceeds to accuse Parker of "stealing my money" and charging her rent to his credit cards.

In an affidavit filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court in January and obtained by Fox News on Wednesday, Hanks sued Parker for theft, assault and battery. He also demands that Parker return the money she allegedly stole from him, which he claims is around $5,800 taken from his bank account.

Additionally, the complaint alleges a separate amount -- totaling $13,700 -- which Hanks claims Parker took from a residence the two had shared up until he broke off their relationship and ended their apartment lease in Houston, Texas on January 8 after discovering the alleged fraudulent charges.

Hanks, whose parents are actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, claims Parker showed up to retrieve her property along with "three menacing large men," one of whom allegedly brandished a gun at Hanks.

That's when Hanks alleges the altercation went down and Parker "smashed" Hanks "over the face with the pot and cut him with the knife."

The suit further alleges Parker also "made extortionist threats" at Hanks after realizing she "was in trouble."

Hanks’ attorney, Marty Singer, told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday that Parker’s claims that Hanks had "pushed" her are "completely false, fabricated and fictional."

"The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed," reads the statement. "It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."

Per a Page Six report, Parker had previously claimed Hanks has also been violent towards her and filed a restraining order, which she has recently received.

The outlet reported that in obtained court documents, filed on Jan. 12, Parker claimed Hanks "threw a bottle" at her and hurled racist insults at her during an alleged altercation while they were living in New Orleans for his "Your Honor" shoot.

"The next week things turned dark, he told me he would ‘blow my brains out’ and that he ‘didn’t want to live and would blow his brains out,’" the documents allege, according to Page Six.

On March 30, a judge signed the temporary protective order and the suspension of Chet’s handgun license.

An attorney for Parker did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.