Adele gets flirty video message from Tom Hanks’ son Chet, both accused of cultural appropriation

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks has a thing for Adele!

Chet, 30, posted a flirty video message aimed at Adele, 32, using patois, just days after the British singer came under fire for cultural appropriation.

The video shows the "Something Out West" rapper in his car blasting the singer’s hit “Set Fire to the Rain.”

In patois, an English-based creole language with some West African influences that is typically used by Jamaican people, Chet complimented Adele’s outfit and Bantu knots hairstyle in honor of the canceled Notting Hill Carnival.

The “Shameless” star also remarked on the “Hello” singer’s slimmed-down figure.

“PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING,” he captioned the video.

Both Chet and Adele have been accused of culturally appropriating Black and Caribbean culture.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to Notting Hill Carnival, which was all but canceled this year as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

The carnival is meant to celebrate Caribbean culture and has taken place since 1966, according to BBC. This year, the experience was virtual.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲," Adele wrote in the photo's caption.

In the photo, the "Hello" singer donned a bikini top decorated with the Jamaican flag and wore her hair in Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle.

The picture sparked controversy among fans who argued whether her outfit and hairstyle were cultural appropriation or appreciation.

Meanwhile, Chet went viral in January after he congratulated his famous father for accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes while using patois.

“BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN,” he captioned the video. “CHUNE IN.

In the brief red carpet clip, he speaks with a thick accent and tells people to watch for his dad’s big moment. Although his mother, Rita Wilson, commented that it was “maybe the best laugh of the night,” others weren’t so sure. Many who saw the video called him out for cultural appropriation of an accent typically used by Jamaican people.

The video quickly went viral, prompting Chet to respond on Instagram that he found the whole backlash somewhat ridiculous. He shared a screenshot of a headline reporting on the video with a caption mocking the attention it was getting.

“Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh,” he wrote.

On Monday he posted another video of himself leaving a juice bar where he commented on the backlash further by speaking in the patois dialect once again.

In 2015 he defended his frequent use of the N-word on his Instagram in a since-deleted video post.

He later apologized on Van Lathan’s “The Red Pill” podcast in 2018 and said that he was on a lot of drugs at the time of the controversy. He confessed that he believed his outlandish remarks could help his career, which he admitted at the time was misguided.

