Cheryl Hines reveals why she hasn't spoken to Larry David since 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' finale

Actress Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , revealed why she hasn't spoken to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator Larry David since the series' finale in 2024, saying, "I think he’s mad … because Bobby’s in the administration."

In an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday, Hines elaborated on her earlier comment that she hadn't spoken to the liberal comedian in over a year, despite playing David's wife — and later ex-wife — on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" for over two decades. David, who introduced Hines to Kennedy more than 20 years ago, has long been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, under whom her husband now serves.

"I actually think I would be fine talking to Larry," Hines told the outlet. "Somebody asked me, ‘What would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there?’ I would be happy to see him and I’d say hi and we’d talk for a second."

Although the two had worked together for nearly a quarter-century, Hines seemed to downplay her friendship with David, telling NewsNation, "It’s not like Larry and I used to play pickleball and we don’t now. You know what I mean? I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in L.A. the same time he has, so I don’t know. I’m sure things would be fine with us. And at the same time, I’m sure he’s not happy about politics."

NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas asked the actress whether she felt "shunned" by Hollywood due to her husband's politics.

"There are a lot of people who have been great to me, who reach out to me," she revealed. "They range from, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy, are you OK?’ to ‘I love what your husband’s doing, and I’m behind you guys 100%.'"

Hines told the outlet that despite receiving support from some, there are some friends of hers that are "very upset" over her husband's involvement with the Trump administration.

"Yes, I do have a few friends that I know are just very upset by even Bobby being in the administration. It’s very upsetting to them, and I understand that, I respect it. I haven’t had any falling outs. I haven’t had a moment of somebody storming out the door," she said.

Since her husband took over as HHS secretary, Hines has been outspoken about the backlash she says she’s faced from colleagues in the entertainment industry, criticizing what she viewed as a Hollywood double standard during an interview with the Times of London last month.

"I have compassion for those actors and entertainers who really want people to know where they stand morally, I suppose," Hines said. "[But] I’ve never been one of them. I’ve been a person who has not been politically inclined. But it is eye-opening to see people really wanting to tell you how much their morals do not line up with, say, the present administration, because they don’t like hate or judgment."

She continued, "But then that’s exactly what they inflict on other people: ‘We’re inclusive. We like everybody regardless. Except her. She’s married to this guy, and I don’t like that guy.’"

