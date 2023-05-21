Cher celebrates 77th birthday on social media questioning age: ‘When will I feel old?’

Age really is nothing but a number to pop culture icon Cher.

The singer celebrated her 77th birthday on Sunday and marked the occasion with a Twitter post about aging.

"Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me… When Will I Feel OLD. This is ridiculous," she began.

"I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them," she continued. "WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s!? I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me."

Cher went on, showing gratitude towards her fans.

"Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard," she wrote.

She signed off the tweet, saying, "Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot."

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer was born May 20th, 1946 in El Centro, California.

In 2020, she spoke with The Guardian about aging, admitting "I hate it."

"What, I'm going to say I like it? No, I don't. Any woman who is honest will say it's not as much fun," she continued. "When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long," but these days, "It's like we've got to rest because you've got another night."

When the outlet asked her if plastic surgery had prolonged her career, Cher answered, "You don't pay bucks to stand and look at someone. They've got to deliver something."

She also mentioned working out, crediting her fitness level with helping her stay in the spotlight.

"I've worked my whole life to keep my strength in my body. There are 20-year-old girls who can't do what I do," she said.

Cher has been quieter on social media the past few months after making her red carpet debut with her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 40 years her junior.

In March, the Oscar-winner and the music executive shared a kiss at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles.

The pair at one point sparked engagement rumors after Cher posted a picture of a diamond ring, but she brushed it off saying she shared it because Edwards’ "nails are so cool."

In December, Cher joked on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that the relationship was "ridiculous."

"On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous," she said at the time. "But in real life, we get along great."