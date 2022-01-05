Cher, 75, says she refuses to let her hair go gray: ‘I’m just not doing it!’

Cher is aging her way.

The Oscar-winning actress and singer doesn’t think twice about taking major risks when it comes to her style. But one thing she won’t try anytime soon is to let her jet black mane go gray.

The 75-year-old acknowledged that many stars have tried the natural look during the pandemic. Still, her mind’s made up.

"[Going gray] is fine for other girls," she told People magazine on Tuesday. "I’m just not doing it!"

These days, Cher is trying something different, beauty-wise. She has recently teamed up with Saweetie for M.A.C. Cosmetics’ "Challenge Accepted" campaign, which encourages fans to experiment with the brand and share their results on social media with the hashtag #macchallengeaccepted.

Cher told the outlet she was excited to revisit some of her classic "Sonny & Cher"-era disco makeup, which is a look she still incorporates decades later.

"It’s all about having fun," Cher explained. "I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their makeup should get a life."

The star said she hopes her fans will be compelled to experiment with their looks, even as they grow older.

"It has to morph," she said. "It’s had to have changes."

These days, Cher’s go-to look is a knot for her tresses "because I’m going to the gym" and more dramatic eyelashes when she wants to get glam.

"I think a little bit less is more, because sometimes you can shoot for it and shoot past it," said Cher.

Looking back at her iconic ensembles from over the years, Cher insisted she has zero regrets.

"I can’t believe I did so much, actually," she reflected. "There are few people that have had pictures taken their entire life… I don’t think there was a moment that I stepped outside of my house where I didn’t have a picture taken of me. It comes in handy now. But I liked all [my looks], really. And I made some [decisions] that were ridiculous, but I don’t care."

Cher began performing as a duo with Sonny Bono in 1964. The two later had a TV variety show. They were married from 1969 to 1975.

Bono later became mayor of Palm Springs and a California congressman for the area. He died in a skiing accident in Lake Tahoe in 1998 at age 62.

Back in 2017, Cher’s go-to designer Bob Mackie spoke to Fox News about what it was like helping the star experiment with fashion.

"She was so young at the time," the 82-year-old explained. "She didn’t have any references to other periods, other cultures. She was just a girl who made it very early and was getting famous. But she didn’t know about those things. So little by little, I would show her things, or I would tell her, ‘I’d like for you to look like a 1930s vamp or sophisticated woman.’ And she would go, ‘OK!’"

"We dressed her up, she’d look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh wow!’" he continued. "So she wore anything I gave her. And it was really, really fun to go through that. She could be so many things… She has this beautiful body that could be anything you wanted it to be."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.