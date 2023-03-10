Expand / Collapse search
Cher, 76, and Alexander Edwards, 37, share passionate kiss as they make their red carpet debut

Pamela Anderson, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more stars attended the star-studded Versace show

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, have made their red carpet debut.

On Thursday, the singer, 76, and Edwards, 37, shared a steamy kiss at Versace's Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award winner was seen rocking a studded leather jacket and blue streaks in her hair for the outing. Edwards, Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend, wore a laid-back, all-black look, pulled together with black sunglasses.

The couple first met at Paris Fashion Week in September and took their relationship public in November. Edwards and Cher have been flaunting their relationship ever since. 

Cher and Alexander Edwards sealed their red carpet debut with a kiss.

Cher and Alexander Edwards sealed their red carpet debut with a kiss. (Getty Images)

Alexander Edwards and Cher cuddled on the carpet at the Versace fashion show.

Alexander Edwards and Cher cuddled on the carpet at the Versace fashion show. (Jon Kopaloff)

The duo even sparked engagement rumors at the end of 2022 after she took to social media showing off a gigantic diamond ring.

"THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E," Cher captioned the post. In the post, Edwards was holding a pear-shaped ring.

Shortly after sharing the image, Cher posted the same picture of the ring, seemingly clarifying the engagement rumors. 

"I posted this cause his nails are so cool," the musical icon wrote.

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer labeled the relationship "kind of ridiculous" during an appearance on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous," she joked in December. "But in real life, we get along great."

Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Elton John, Pamela Anderson and more were at the star-studded Versace fashion show. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked the runway.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Versace FW23 Show.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Versace FW23 Show. (Emma McIntyre)

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the star-studded event.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the star-studded event. (Emma McIntyre)

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway in all black Thursday night.

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway in all black Thursday night. (Arturo Holmes)

Miley Cyrus at the Versace show.

Miley Cyrus at the Versace show. (Arturo Holmes)

Models Jenner, Hadid and Ratajkowski were seen in all black Versace looks as they graced the runway in West Hollywood.

Hadid took a break from modeling and welcomed her daughter, Khai, to the world in 2020. She shares her first child with "One Direction" alum Zayn Malik.

Pamela Anderson on the carpet at the Versace show in Los Angeles.

Pamela Anderson on the carpet at the Versace show in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff)

All three women rocked the Donatella Versace's signature exaggerated cat eyeliner look.

Anderson has been dominating the media in recent months with her release of her memoir, "Love, Pamela."

