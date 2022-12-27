Cher misses her mom as rumors she's engaged to Alexander Edwards continue to swirl

After wishing her fans a Merry Christmas, Cher took to Twitter to share that she has been through "tears of sadness and joy," amid rumors that she is engaged to her much younger beau, 36-year old Alexander "AE" Edwards.

"WANT TO SEND MY LOVE OUT TO U. WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH TEARS OF SADNESS & JOY. MERRY XMAS," the 76-year-old icon tweeted.

Replying to a fan who commented that the "hardest part of the holidays are the empty chairs where our loved ones used to sit," Cher wrote a few words about her late mother.

"Woke up Min ago, & 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…'she Loves Diamonds.' Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite. We were telling Stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN," Cher replied. "Ok ..a few tears."

Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, passed away earlier this month at 96.

On Christmas Day, Cher first sparked engagement rumors on social media after she tweeted a picture with her boyfriend and a large diamond ring.

"THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E," the music icon captioned the image of Edwards holding the pear-shaped diamond ring.

Fans quickly commented on the ring, asking if Cher and Edwards were engaged. Her tweet about her mother added to the speculation when she said she needed to "run to mom and show her" the new ring.

Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, debuted their relationship in November. Since then, the two have been spotted holding hands on multiple occasions, and Cher has gushed about him on Twitter.

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer described their relationship as "kind of ridiculous" during an appearance on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous," she joked. "But in real life, we get along great."

"I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t [sic] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone," Cher previously wrote on Twitter.

