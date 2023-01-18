Pamela Anderson says stolen sex tape 'ruined' relationship with ex Tommy Lee: 'Our hell began'

Pamela Anderson is getting vulnerable and opening up about her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

In her all-encompassing memoir, "Love, Pamela," the "Baywatch" alum got candid about her true love for the rock star and how their split was the most challenging time in her life.

"We just wanted to have babies and be together forever," she said about Lee.

"My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love," Anderson admitted.

"We had fun… our rule was no rules."

The Canada native and the musician tied the knot four days after meeting each other in 1995. The pair share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

Despite the couple being head over heels for each other at the time, one event changed everything — their stolen sex tape.

"It ruined lives, starting with our relationship, and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime," Anderson wrote in her memoir, excerpted by People.

In 1996, Rand Gauthier, a disgruntled former employee of the couple, broke into their home and stole the vault containing the tape after Lee fired him. The tape caused a media frenzy when it was leaked and distributed widely on the internet.

The "Blonde and Blonder" star confessed she’s never seen the sex tape to this day.

Anderson penned in her book that after that moment, everything seemed to go downhill in her relationship with Lee. She believed the couple had a dark cloud over their heads, as they dealt with the stress of their sex tape being leaked.

While raising their young sons, Lee physically abused Anderson one night in 1998.

"Tommy ripped Brandon off me and threw me and Dylan into a wall," she detailed.

After calling the police, Lee was put in handcuffs and sentenced to six months in jail.

"Our hell began… The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life," Anderson remarked.

"I was crushed. I still couldn't believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies."

Anderson and Lee filed for divorce following the traumatic incident. She revealed that more than 20 years later, the pair "check in, every once in a while," and she remains grateful that he is the father of her children.

Following years of healing, the 55-year-old actress is ready to share her story in her book, "Love, Pamela."



"I just wanted there to be a true, authentic real record of my life… I felt it was very, very important to me to write it all down, from beginning to end," she told People.

Anderson added that her kids convinced her to tell her story and said the process was "therapeutic."

"It’s just one girl’s story of how I kind of made it through — small-town girl, going to Los Angeles and going through all the wild, crazy adventures I did," she said.

Anderson said she wanted to make sure her memoir was "from the heart" and hopes it empowers readers.