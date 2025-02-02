‘Cheers’ star Kelsey Grammer reveals where Ted Danson falling-out came from after 30 years

Kelsey Grammer is clarifying his former falling-out with his "Cheers" co-star Ted Danson.

Last October, Grammer and Ted Danson reflected on their distance over the past 30 years and made amends.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Grammer is sharing the reason he thinks it all started.

"It got a little blown out of proportion. There really wasn’t an argument. It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing, honestly," he told the outlet.

Grammer continued, explaining it had to do with their work on "Cheers."

"It was when I was drinking a lot. Ted had just come up and said, ‘You know, I’m kind of mad at you that sometimes you don’t show up ready to go.’ And I said, ‘OK, I respect that.’ And that actually was sort of it," the 69-year-old said.

The "Frasier" star speculated, "Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship. Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don’t really know. But, I said, ‘Thanks.’ We were fine with that."

On the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast co-hosted by Danson and fellow "Cheers" alum Woody Harrelson, the pair seemed to make peace with each other over the past.

Danson told Grammer, "This isn’t self-deprecating, but it’s — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the ‘Cheers’ years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once."

Grammer agreed, saying, "Yeah, you came and told me that one day."

"And it’s stuck in both of our memories," Danson added. "But I feel like, f---, I don’t know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer. … I feel like it’s my bad, my doing.

"I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back. … I really do apologize."

Grammer accepted Danson’s apologies, and they, along with Harrelson, fondly recalled a conversation from their friendship.

"You said something wonderful to me though, too, that I’ve always, I quote to other people," Grammer remarked.

"When I turned 40, you came up and you said, ‘You know what it means, don’t you? Now that you’re 40, it means you’re finally worth having a conversation with.’"

Harrelson joined in on the laugh and chimed in, "That’s good."

"That was f---ing brilliant. I always loved that. And I’ve repeated it. And my love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise," Grammer said as he grinned ear to ear.

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.