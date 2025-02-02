Expand / Collapse search
‘Cheers’ star Kelsey Grammer reveals where Ted Danson falling-out came from after 30 years

'Fraiser' star feels situation was 'blown out of proportion'

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Kelsey Grammer on why conservatism is becoming ‘more attractive’ Video

Kelsey Grammer on why conservatism is becoming ‘more attractive’

Kelsey Grammer explains why conservative ideals might be more appealing to Hollywood, and shares his hopes for the next four years after feeling the previous administration was ‘insincere.'

Kelsey Grammer is clarifying his former falling-out with his "Cheers" co-star Ted Danson.

Last October, Grammer and Ted Danson reflected on their distance over the past 30 years and made amends.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Grammer is sharing the reason he thinks it all started.

"It got a little blown out of proportion. There really wasn’t an argument. It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing, honestly," he told the outlet.

side by side photos of Kelsey Grammer sitting and Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson in a scene from Cheers

Kelsey Grammer says his falling-out with Ted Danson during their time on "Cheers" was "a little blown out of proportion." (Getty Images)

Grammer continued, explaining it had to do with their work on "Cheers."

"It was when I was drinking a lot. Ted had just come up and said, ‘You know, I’m kind of mad at you that sometimes you don’t show up ready to go.’ And I said, ‘OK, I respect that.’ And that actually was sort of it," the 69-year-old said.

The "Frasier" star speculated, "Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship. Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don’t really know. But, I said, ‘Thanks.’ We were fine with that."

"It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing."

— Kelsey Grammer

On the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast co-hosted by Danson and fellow "Cheers" alum Woody Harrelson, the pair seemed to make peace with each other over the past.

cheers cast 1983

Grammer speculated that Danson put distance between the two on set and beyond "to protect himself." (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Danson told Grammer, "This isn’t self-deprecating, but it’s — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the ‘Cheers’ years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once."

Grammer agreed, saying, "Yeah, you came and told me that one day."

"And it’s stuck in both of our memories," Danson added. "But I feel like, f---, I don’t know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer. … I feel like it’s my bad, my doing.

"I apologize to you. And [to] me that I sat back. … I really do apologize."

The cast of "Cheers" are scattered around a Bull & Finch Pub on stage at the Emmys

"Cheers" stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt appear in a makeshift Bull & Finch pub during the Emmys in 2024. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Grammer accepted Danson’s apologies, and they, along with Harrelson, fondly recalled a conversation from their friendship.

"You said something wonderful to me though, too, that I’ve always, I quote to other people," Grammer remarked. 

"When I turned 40, you came up and you said, ‘You know what it means, don’t you? Now that you’re 40, it means you’re finally worth having a conversation with.’"

Harrelson joined in on the laugh and chimed in, "That’s good."

Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson in a scene from Cheers

Grammer and Danson made peace on the podcast, with Danson apologizing to his co-star. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"That was f---ing brilliant. I always loved that. And I’ve repeated it. And my love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise," Grammer said as he grinned ear to ear. 

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

