Ted Danson throws more cold water on hopes for 'Cheers' reunion: 'I think it'd be a little sad'

Ted Danson poured more cold water on hopes for a "Cheers" reunion in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The 76-year-old actor, who played lead character Sam Malone in the hit 1980s sitcom, had previously expressed doubts of a reboot at the Emmy Awards last month, and told Fox News Digital on Friday that he finds it "sad" that the gang is unlikely to reassemble.

"I don't think that'll happen," Danson said of a potential revival at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony.

He continued, "I think everybody's happily going off doing other stuff. And, I think it'd be a little sad, to be honest."

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star shared similar views while attending the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which featured an onstage reunion of former "Cheers" stars.

"Well, you know, it's interesting," Danson said of possibly working with his castmates again during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I've seen them recently, everybody, pretty much everybody," he noted, implying some kind of reunion might be on the horizon.

However, Danson quickly shot down that idea, saying that while the cast reunion at the Emmys was "really fun," the former co-stars weren't planning to be on set together again. The two-time Golden Globe Award winner said a "bunch of older folks" with differing opinions would not bode well.

At the awards show, Danson was joined onstage by Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer and George Wendt. Two integral cast members were notably absent: Woody Harrelson and Shelley Long, who departed the show after its fifth season. Rumors of a feud between Danson and Long have bubbled throughout Hollywood.

"I'm sorry Shelley [wasn't there] and Woody was off doing a play in London — which I saw, and he was amazing," Danson explained of Harrelson's absence. "But [the reunion] was lovely."

"Woody Harrelson couldn’t make ‘Cheers’ because he’s in a play ['Ulster American' in London]," Emmys Executive Producer Jesse Collins told the Hollywood Reporter. "So, there were a few people where there were just logistical challenges. But we were lucky to get so many people who were willing to participate."

Long was spotted in Los Angeles just a day after the awards show.

During the Emmys telecast, the cast appeared in a recreation of the "Cheers" bar set to present the awards for best directing for a comedy series and best writing in a comedy series, which were both won by the Hulu series "The Bear."

"This feels really nice to be here in front of all of you," Danson said.

Ratzenberger noted that the gathering felt like a "long overdue class reunion," while Grammer added, "Being together brings back memories of a show that we are all very proud of."

The awards show also paid tribute to late "Cheers" actress Kirstie Alley, who died of cancer at the age of 71 in December 2022. Alley was honored during the In Memorium segment, which also included tributes to Norman Lear, Suzanne Somers, Barbara Walters and André Braugher, among others.

"Cheers" aired 275 episodes over its 11-season run on NBC from 1982 to 1993. The beloved show took home a total of 28 Emmy Awards with a total of 179 nominations.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.