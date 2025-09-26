Charlie Sheen’s ex stands by actor's claim Bill Clinton showed interest in her during their relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly four decades after then-Gov. Bill Clinton was said to have whispered about Charlie Sheen's girlfriend on a movie set, Dolly Fox told Fox News Digital, "That is true. ... That did happen."

The moment occurred during the filming of "Three for the Road" in 1987, when the cast visited the Arkansas governor's mansion at the time.

In his new memoir, "The Book of Sheen," the actor wrote that Clinton leaned in and whispered to an aide, "Find out what you can about the brunette." The brunette, Sheen revealed, was Fox.

CHARLIE SHEEN CLAIMS BILL CLINTON TRIED TO MAKE A MOVE ON HIS GIRLFRIEND IN THE 1980S

Fox, now speaking publicly about the claim, backed Sheen’s recollection of the night.

"We were in Arkansas, 1987, shooting a movie. … We did go to the governor's mansion," she said.



She laughed it off, saying, "It wasn't creepy. Clinton was never creepy. … He did not do anything wrong to me.

"I shook his hand, said, ‘Hello … How are you? I wasn't looking at the governor. I was in love with Charlie."

She went on to share with Fox News Digital that the moment with Clinton was harmless.

"He was never a creep. Utmost respect for the Clintons. … You know, it's the '80s. Guys saw a pretty girl, they flirted. It's no big deal. He didn't do anything wrong to me."

CHARLIE SHEEN OPENS UP ABOUT SEXUAL ENCOUNTERS WITH MEN FOR THE FIRST TIME

However, Sheen reflected on the incident in his memoir with a different tone.

"Clearly the behavior that transformed a harmless intern a few years later into a household name had been in play long before her blue dress became famous," he wrote.

"It was quite the moment in time to be ringside for that slice of creepy history … I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved-out like that, but still had to take some pride in ‘Bubba’ fancying my gal."

Meanwhile, Fox defended Clinton's character and emphasized the long-standing ties between their families.

Fox, who dated Sheen in the late ’80s, explained to Fox News Digital that her mother, the late Yolande Fox, Miss America 1951 and a prominent social activist, had long-standing personal ties to the Clinton family.

"My mother was friends with his mother, Virginia Kelly. When I next saw Hillary and the president, I was with my mother, and we were at the White House. … We were always friends and friendly.

"As the years went by, and I had my own kid, I would take my daughter to the White House. … The [Clintons] were welcoming and sweet."

According to Fox, her mother and Clinton’s mother would go to the racetrack together.

Yolande even hosted one of Clinton's official inaugural parties in Washington, D.C.

But the connections didn’t stop there.

"And it gets crazier because Monica Lewinsky’s mother was a friend of my mother’s," Fox revealed. "You can’t make it up. I have pictures of President Clinton holding my 5-year-old daughter. The whole thing is just such an incestuous funny story."

Fox also shared that she was close with Elizabeth Ward, Miss America 1982, who later alleged she had a romantic encounter with Clinton.

Despite all the social ties, Fox said she never brought up the moment Sheen described in his memoir when Clinton allegedly whispered to an aide.

Fox admitted she hadn’t thought about the Clinton encounter until Sheen wrote about the incident in his memoir.

At the time, "there was no ‘Me Too' yet, so I was used to it. I laughed it off."

Reflecting on the moment, Fox acknowledged how it might have landed from Sheen’s perspective, saying it was "maybe creepy for Charlie, but I grew up around politics. ... I guess having somebody recognize your girlfriend could be creepy if they're at a position of power."

But she was quick to clarify with Fox News Digital, "It was definitely not a Monica Lewinsky moment. Let’s put it that way."

The "Two and a Half Men" star additionally shared that he tried to tell his story back in 1999 while in rehab, but no one believed him.

"I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me," he penned. "I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, ‘It’s kool, I’ll put it in a book one day and you can all go f--- yourselves.’ (And here we are)."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clinton for comment.

While Fox continued to open up about her past relationship with Sheen, she shared why she’s still proud of the actor today.

"My relationship with Charlie Sheen, I was his girlfriend for about two and a half years," she explained to Fox News Digital. "It was like the beginning of his fame, and it was before he really started doing hard drugs and all of that."

While the pair eventually went their separate ways, Fox said they stayed connected.

"We did remain friends, and I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for that family," she shared.

And now, as Sheen turns the page with a new memoir and documentary, Fox said she’s nothing but supportive.

"I’m also incredibly proud of Charlie because he’s really taking accountability. And it’s very brave what he’s done, and I just take my hat off to him," she told Fox News Digital.