Charlie Sheen claims Bill Clinton tried to make a move on his girlfriend in the 1980s

Charlie Sheen claimed that former U.S. President Bill Clinton once tried to make a move on his girlfriend in the 1980s.

In his new memoir, "The Book of Sheen," the 60-year-old actor recalled meeting the 79-year-old politician, who was then the governor of Arkansas, while Sheen was filming the 1987 movie "Three for the Road" in the state's capital city of Little Rock.

Sheen wrote that he and his co-stars Alan Ruck and Kerri Green were part of a small group from the film who were invited to the governor's mansion for a photo op. At the time, Sheen was dating actress Dolly Fox, who joined them for the outing.

"It was pretty surreal as Gov. Clinton gave me a pair of red and white Razorback shoes, intentionally tacky and modeled after the mascot of Arkansas’ sports teams," Sheen remembered.

Sheen recalled being informed by Ruck, with whom he had co-starred in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," that Clinton had allegedly shown interest in Fox.

"I was answering a reporter’s questions when Ruck overheard Clinton whisper to one of his aides: ‘Find out what you can about the brunette.’ The brunette was Dolly, and to this day Alan swears it was an exact quote,'" Sheen claimed.

"I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved-out like that, but still had to take some pride in ‘Bubba’ fancying my gal," the "Two and a Half Men" star wrote of the alleged interaction.

"Alan gave Dolly the rundown in the bar later on that same night," he continued. "To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clinton and Ruck's representatives for comment.

Clinton has been married to former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, 77, since 1975. The couple share daughter Chelsea Clinton, 45.

In the mid-1990s, Clinton, who was president at the time, had an affair with then White House intern Monica Lewinsky. After their relationship came to light in 1998, Clinton initially denied the affair.

Later, under oath and with physical evidence including Lewinsky’s infamous blue dress, he admitted to an "inappropriate relationship." The scandal led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, but he was acquitted by the Senate and finished his term.

In his memoir, Sheen referenced the affair and claimed that the alleged incident involving Fox was indicative that Clinton's "behavior" preceded the highly-publicized scandal.

"Clearly the behavior that transformed a harmless intern a few years later into a household name had been in play long before her blue dress became famous," he alleged. "It was quite the moment in time to be ringside for that slice of creepy history."

Sheen wrote that he recounted the story during a stint in rehab while the Clinton-Lewinsky impeachment proceedings were being televised from late 1998 to early 1999.

"Years later in rehab, while watching the Lewinsky hearings play out, I shared the Clinton–Dolly story with my fellow ’habbers,'" he recalled. "I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me.

"I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, ‘It’s kool, I’ll put it in a book one day and you can all go f--- yourselves.’ (And here we are.)," Sheen added.

The "Anger Management" star recalled that "Little Rock was the beginning of the end for me and Dolly, and it had nothing to do with the governor." Sheen wrote that he and Fox had a "peaceful" split after she "found out about a few of my indiscretions."

Sheen has been married three times. He and his first wife, Donna Peele, tied the knot in 1995 but divorced less than a year later. Sheen and Denise Richards were married from 2002 to 2006, and they share daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.

The Emmy Award winner wed Brooke Mueller in 2008, but they split in 2011. The two are parents to 16-year-old sons Bob and Max.

In "The Book of Sheen," Sheen detailed other encounters with famous figures as well as his childhood in Hollywood, his career highs and lows, his marriages, his struggles with substance abuse and sex addiction and his path to sobriety.

"The Book of Sheen," was published Sept. 9, and his documentary series, "aka Charlie Sheen," began streaming on Netflix Sept. 10.