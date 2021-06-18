Martin Sheen on son Charlie Sheen’s sobriety: ‘His recovery and his life is a miracle’

Martin Sheen is proud of his son Charlie Sheen.

On Thursday, the actor appeared on PEOPLE (the TV show!) where he spoke about the star’s sobriety from alcohol and drugs.

"I adore him," said the 80-year-old. "I’ve always, always adored him. His recovery and his life is a miracle and he’s an extraordinary man."

"We went through as you, as everyone knows I suppose, some very difficult times when he was out there," Martin told the outlet about the 55-year-old. "He’s come back – thank heaven – and he’s healthy and he’s working on a book now."

"He’s very involved with his family, his children and grandchildren," Martin added.

According to PEOPLE, Charlie opened up to Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2016 about quitting alcohol and drugs. He maintained a successful sobriety for 11 years until he relapsed following an HIV diagnosis.

"It was to suffocate the anxiety and what my life was going to become with this condition and getting so numb I didn’t think about it," Charlie admitted at the time, as quoted by the outlet. "It was the only tool I had at the time, so I believed that would quell a lot of that angst. A lot of that fear. And it only made it worse."

The outlet noted that the former "Two and a Half Men" star celebrated one year of sobriety in 2018. Last year, Charlie celebrated one year since he had quit smoking.

"Dear @my lungs," he tweeted. "It was one year ago TODAY, that I quit smoking ! hashtag - YOU'RE WELCOME !"

"If I could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, I would absolutely do so," the actor added. "If you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !"

As for Martin, he has also been keeping busy. Most recently, he’s starring in "12 Mighty Orphans" which is currently playing in select theaters.