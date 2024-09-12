Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

VMA winner Chappell Roan yells at photographer on red carpet to 'shut the f--- up'

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' singer previously accused fans of stalking, harassment

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Chappell Roan yells at photographer on MTV VMAs red carpet Video

Chappell Roan yells at photographer on MTV VMAs red carpet

Pop star Chappell Roan yelled at a photographer to "Shut the f--- up" in a heated exchange on VMAs red carpet.

Chappell Roan clashed with a photographer at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

When Roan posed for photos on the red carpet Wednesday night, the pop star had a heated exchange with a photographer who yelled, "Shut the f--- up."

She immediately turned, pointed her finger at the photographer after the crass comment was made and replied, "You shut the f--- up."

POP STAR CHAPPELL ROAN WARNS FANS AFTER CLAIMING ‘PREDATORY BEHAVIOR’: ‘I DO NOT ACCEPT HARASSMENT’

Chappell Roan look

"Good Luck, Babe!" singer Chappell Roan had a heated exchange with a photographer at the 2024 MTV VMAs and explained it was a "scary" moment. (Getty Images)

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer added, "Don’t! Not me, b----!" A voice in the background was heard cheering her on, saying, "Tell ‘em, girl!"

WATCH: CHAPPELL ROAN YELLS AT PHOTOGRAPHER ON MTV VMAS RED CARPET

Chappell Roan yells at photographer on MTV VMAs red carpet Video

The 26-year-old later explained what happened during the tense encounter.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

— Chappell Roan 
Chappell Roan points

The "Pink Pony Club" singer previously accused fans of stalking and harassment. (Getty Images)

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," Roan told Entertainment Tonight. "For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

On the red carpet, Roan wore a sheer maroon dress. Her medieval-inspired look included a sword, light green cloak, a large cross necklace and long pointy fingernails.

During the show, she performed her hit single "Good Luck, Babe!" and won the best new artist award.

2024 VMAS RED CARPET: TAYLOR SWIFT, KATY PERRY, PARIS HILTON TURN HEADS AT AWARD SHOW

Chappell Roan

Roan's medieval-inspired look included a sword, light green cloak, a large cross necklace and long pointy fingernails. (Getty Images)

The "Pink Pony Club" singer’s viral red carpet moment comes after she previously accused some fans of stalking, harassment and "predatory behavior" in scathing social media posts. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chappell Roan walking the red carpet at the 2024 MTV VMAs

Roan is being praised for her theatrical VMA performance. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

"For the past 10 years l've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time," she shared in a lengthy Instagram post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s---," she added. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."

Roan addressed fans after she received "nonconsensual physical and social interactions."

The singer drew a fine line in her statement after she pointed out "predatory behavior," which she clarified is "disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chappell Roan in red

Roan began quickly gaining popularity after her 2024 Coachella performance went viral. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

"Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me," she pleaded.

"There is always more to the story & I am scared and tired. And please don't call me Kayleigh," she added, as she referred to her legal first name. "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

The "Casual" singer shot to megastardom after her 2024 Coachella performance went viral. The pop star boasts 4 million followers on Instagram and an additional 3 million on TikTok.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending