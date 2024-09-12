VMA winner Chappell Roan yells at photographer on red carpet to 'shut the f--- up'

Chappell Roan clashed with a photographer at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

When Roan posed for photos on the red carpet Wednesday night, the pop star had a heated exchange with a photographer who yelled, "Shut the f--- up."

She immediately turned, pointed her finger at the photographer after the crass comment was made and replied, "You shut the f--- up."

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer added, "Don’t! Not me, b----!" A voice in the background was heard cheering her on, saying, "Tell ‘em, girl!"

The 26-year-old later explained what happened during the tense encounter.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," Roan told Entertainment Tonight. "For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying and I yelled back. You don't get to yell at me like that."

On the red carpet, Roan wore a sheer maroon dress. Her medieval-inspired look included a sword, light green cloak, a large cross necklace and long pointy fingernails.

During the show, she performed her hit single "Good Luck, Babe!" and won the best new artist award.

The "Pink Pony Club" singer’s viral red carpet moment comes after she previously accused some fans of stalking, harassment and "predatory behavior" in scathing social media posts.

"For the past 10 years l've been going nonstop to build my project and it's come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time," she shared in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don't owe you s---," she added. "I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it."

Roan addressed fans after she received "nonconsensual physical and social interactions."

The singer drew a fine line in her statement after she pointed out "predatory behavior," which she clarified is "disguised as ‘superfan’ behavior."

"Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me," she pleaded.

"There is always more to the story & I am scared and tired. And please don't call me Kayleigh," she added, as she referred to her legal first name. "I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life."

The "Casual" singer shot to megastardom after her 2024 Coachella performance went viral. The pop star boasts 4 million followers on Instagram and an additional 3 million on TikTok.