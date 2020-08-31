Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' co-star Michael B. Jordan pens tribute to late actor

Michael B. Jordan is the latest member from Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" co-stars to pay tribute to the late actor.

Boseman died at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer, his family confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in a statement. "From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S 'BLACK PANTHER' CO-STAR MICHAEL B. JORDAN 'STRUGGLING' FOLLOWING ACTOR'S DEATH: REPORT

Now, Jordan, 33, who played the villain Erik Killmonger opposite Boseman's King T'Challa in "Black Panther," has offered a heartbreaking tribute to his "big brother."

The star shared a handful of photos of himself with Boseman, both smiling and laughing in most of the shots.

"I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," the actor began in the emotional caption. "I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever."

CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S 'BLACK PANTHER' DIRECTOR RYAN COOGLER PENS TRIBUTE TO LATE ACTOR

The "Just Mercy" star said that Boseman "paved the way" for his career, beginning from some of his earlier days in show business on "All My Children."

"You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy," Jordan said. "And whether you’ve known it or not … I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever."

What "hurts the most," the actor said, is the understanding that Boseman was a hero himself, not just onscreen.

"Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit," Jordan maintained. "You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time."

CHADWICK BOSEMAN SECRETLY MARRIED BEFORE HIS DEATH

The actor's death has taught Jordan about the brevity of life, he said.

"I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets," he concluded. "'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

The statement comes after a report that Jordan was "struggling" to come to terms with Boseman's passing, which left him "beyond sad."

Several of Boseman's fellow "Black Panther" actors have made statement's about his passing, including Sterling K. Brown, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira and Forest Whitaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lupita Nyong'o and Daniel Kaluuya are among the castmembers that have yet to make a statement.