Celine Dion shared her love of hockey with a few of the Edmonton Oilers in Las Vegas.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer made a rare appearance at a Vegas Golden Knights game last month, and she stopped by the Canadian hockey team's locker room to chat on a video recently shared on the Oilers' Instagram.

Dion only recently returned to the spotlight for the first time in months to attend the Grammy Awards in February. She has largely remained focused on her health after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Dressed to impress, Dion wore a chic beige sweater dress with a gold belt buckle fastened across her hip. She tied her light blonde hair back into a bun.

"It's exciting to meet those big guys like, just like on flat shoes … and just cannot imagine on skates with all the equipment," she told the players.

Dion crouched down into a powerful stance and impersonated a hockey player. The Oilers' Zach Hyman watched Dion's speech with a smile on his face.

"Celine had Hyms cracking up," the team captioned an Instagram post, which included information about their series, "The Drop."

In the trailer, Dion shook hands with members of the organization while welcoming them to Sin City, as one voice said, "I think she’s a big personality. I think she kind of commanded the room."

"I've got three boys; what do you think? We're going to go see ‘Beauty and the Beast’ every night?" Dion told the room filled with hockey players.

Dion revealed a stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022, a rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms and mobility issues.

The "Power of Love" singer was initially supposed to perform a limited run of her "Courage World Tour" at Resorts World in 2021, but by January 2022, Dion announced a string of concerts dates had to be canceled due to "severe and persisted muscle spasms" that prevented her from performing.

By the end of the year, Dion announced in an emotional video shared online that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Stiff-person syndrome is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). People with this condition first experience a stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed, over time, by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body."

The autoimmune disease can cause muscle spasms and affect mobility issues, and Dion was forced to postpone concerts into the 2024 season.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I've been having," she said. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The singer's upcoming documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," will focus on Dion's love of the stage and her battle to continue performing amid her diagnosis. The Irene Taylor-directed film was announced earlier this year and does not yet have a release date, but it will be available on Amazon Prime.