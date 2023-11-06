Celine Dion returns to Vegas spotlight at Katy Perry concert; rare appearance may signal positive health

Celine Dion helped Katy Perry kiss her Las Vegas residency goodbye in a rare public appearance Saturday at Resorts World.

Dion has remained out of the spotlight and focused on her health since revealing a stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December, a rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms and mobility issues.

The 55-year-old powerhouse was joined by her twin sons, Eddy and Nelson, at Perry's "Play" finale in Sin City. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also seated nearby in addition to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.

Dion was reportedly seen "dancing throughout the show, giving fans and officials more confidence she can return to the stage in 2024," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"AEG reps have remained optimistic she will eventually be healthy enough to perform a residency production at the theater," the outlet said.

Dion's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

It wasn't the only night out for the queen of power ballads. Earlier in the week, Dion treated her boys to a hockey game and watched the Montreal Canadiens play the Vegas Golden Knights.

"They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys," she wrote on Instagram. "That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!"

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was initially supposed to perform a limited run of her "Courage World Tour" at Resorts World in 2021, but by January 2022, Dion announced a string of concerts dates had to be canceled due to "severe and persisted muscle spasms" that prevented her from performing.

By the end of the year, Celine announced in an emotional video shared online that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Stiff-person syndrome is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). People with this condition first experience a stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed, over time, by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body."

The autoimmune disease can cause muscle spasms and affect mobility issues, and Dion was forced to postpone concerts into the 2024 season.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I've been having," she said. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Concerts West / AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time, "When Celine is ready and feels she is back to 100%, we will look forward to welcoming her to Resorts World Theatre. Celine’s health is the priority, and we will announce new dates when she is ready."