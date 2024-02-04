Taylor Swift takes home Grammys album of the year: Complete winners list

Taylor Swift took home album of the year while Billie Eilish won song of the year at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Swift made history as the first person to win album of the year four times as "Midnights" took home the top award. "I love it so much. It makes me so happy," Swift said while accepting the Grammy. "All I want to do is keep doing this. Mindblown. Thank you so much."

Eilish and her brother Finneas accepted the Grammy for "What Was I Made For?," which was featured in the "Barbie" soundtrack. "Literally ... I was looking at everybody’s faces, and I leaned over and was like not a chance," Eilish said after being presented with the award. "Everyone in this category ... that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists. ... I feel crazy right now. I’m shocked out of my balls."

Here's a complete list of 2024 Grammy winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR - "Midnights," Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR - "Flowers," Miley Cyrus

BEST NEW ARTIST - Victoria Monét

SONG OF THE YEAR - "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM - "Midnights," Taylor Swift

BEST R&B SONG - "Snooze," Sza

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM - "Bell Bottom Country," Lainey Wilson

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE - "Flowers," Miley Cyrus

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM - "Mañana Será Bonito," Karol G

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE - "Ghost in the Machine," SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM - "The Record," Boygenius

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL - Theron Thomas

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL - Jack Antonoff

BEST R&B ALBUM - "Jaguar II," Victoria Monét

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM - "SOS," SZA

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING - "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times," Michelle Obama

BEST REGGAE ALBUM - "Colors of Royal," Julian Marley and Antaeus

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie) - "Vida Cotidiana," Juanes and "De Todas Las Flores," Natalia Lafourcade

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM - "X Mi (Vol 1)," Gaby Moreno

BEST RAP ALBUM - "Michael," Killer Mike

BEST RAP SONG - "Scientists & Engineers," Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE - "White Horse," Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG - "White Horse," Chris Stapleton

BEST FOLK ALBUM - "Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)," Joni Mitchell

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING - "Padam Padam," Kylie Minogue

BEST ROCK ALBUM - "This Is Why," Paramore

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE - "Not Strong Enough," Boygenius

BEST ROCK SONG - "Not Strong Enough," Boygenius

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM - "Weathervanes," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE - "72 Seasons," Metallica

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM - "The Winds of Change," Billy Childs

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM - "How Love Begins," Nicole Zuraitis

BEST COMEDY ALBUM - "What’s in a Name?," Dave Chappelle

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA - "Barbie The Album," various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA - "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA - "Oppenheimer," Ludwig Göransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO - "I'm Only Sleeping," the Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM - "Moonage Daydream"

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM - "Some Like It Hot"

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM - "All Things New: Live in Orlando," Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM - "Church Clothes 4," Lecrae

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE - "Water," Tyla

