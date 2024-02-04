Taylor Swift takes home Grammys album of the year: Complete winners list

Taylor Swift took home album of the year while Billie Eilish won song of the year at the Grammys on Sunday night.
Swift made history as the first person to win album of the year four times as "Midnights" took home the top award. "I love it so much. It makes me so happy," Swift said while accepting the Grammy. "All I want to do is keep doing this. Mindblown. Thank you so much."
Eilish and her brother Finneas accepted the Grammy for "What Was I Made For?," which was featured in the "Barbie" soundtrack. "Literally ... I was looking at everybody’s faces, and I leaned over and was like not a chance," Eilish said after being presented with the award. "Everyone in this category ... that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists. ... I feel crazy right now. I’m shocked out of my balls."
Here's a complete list of 2024 Grammy winners:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR - "Midnights," Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR - "Flowers," Miley Cyrus
BEST NEW ARTIST - Victoria Monét
SONG OF THE YEAR - "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM - "Midnights," Taylor Swift
BEST R&B SONG - "Snooze," Sza
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM - "Bell Bottom Country," Lainey Wilson
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE - "Flowers," Miley Cyrus
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM - "Mañana Será Bonito," Karol G
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE - "Ghost in the Machine," SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM - "The Record," Boygenius
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL - Theron Thomas
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL - Jack Antonoff
BEST R&B ALBUM - "Jaguar II," Victoria Monét
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM - "SOS," SZA
BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING - "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times," Michelle Obama
BEST REGGAE ALBUM - "Colors of Royal," Julian Marley and Antaeus
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie) - "Vida Cotidiana," Juanes and "De Todas Las Flores," Natalia Lafourcade
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM - "X Mi (Vol 1)," Gaby Moreno
BEST RAP ALBUM - "Michael," Killer Mike
BEST RAP SONG - "Scientists & Engineers," Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE - "White Horse," Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY SONG - "White Horse," Chris Stapleton
BEST FOLK ALBUM - "Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)," Joni Mitchell
BEST POP DANCE RECORDING - "Padam Padam," Kylie Minogue
BEST ROCK ALBUM - "This Is Why," Paramore
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE - "Not Strong Enough," Boygenius
BEST ROCK SONG - "Not Strong Enough," Boygenius
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM - "Weathervanes," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE - "72 Seasons," Metallica
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM - "The Winds of Change," Billy Childs
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM - "How Love Begins," Nicole Zuraitis
BEST COMEDY ALBUM - "What’s in a Name?," Dave Chappelle
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA - "Barbie The Album," various artists
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA - "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA - "Oppenheimer," Ludwig Göransson
BEST MUSIC VIDEO - "I'm Only Sleeping," the Beatles
BEST MUSIC FILM - "Moonage Daydream"
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM - "Some Like It Hot"
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM - "All Things New: Live in Orlando," Tye Tribbett
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM - "Church Clothes 4," Lecrae
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE - "Water," Tyla