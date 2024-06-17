Celebrity workouts you can try at home: Trainer to A-list stars weighs in

Workouts at home can be successful as long as you have the proper tools, physically and mentally.

Many have opted for some sort of at-home workout arrangement, whether that be their primary place to exercise or mixed in with gym days.

To find inspiration for workouts to do, a popular place to turn is the internet and social media, which are flooded with celebrity workouts and can be tempting to try.

For example, Jennifer Lopez's ab routine is one that has been tried by the masses. The workout, as laid out by Women's Health, is below.

Set 1

50 ab raises

50 rope crunches

50 incline sit-ups with a 45-pound plate

Set 2

Same exercises as set one, but with 35 reps for each

Set 3

Same exercises as sets one and two, but with 21 reps for each

This is one that can be accomplished with minimal equipment at home. A yoga mat and an object that is 45 pounds, whether that be a weight or something else, is all that is needed.

Jennifer Aniston has loved yoga over the years, which has become very popular to do at home, with numerous YouTube channels that can guide yogis through their workout.

"I have a trainer, a wonderful woman who I do this spin-yoga class [with]. We spin for half an hour and then do yoga for 40 minutes. That's pretty intense," Aniston told Well + Good in 2018.

That is, of course, mixed with other types of workouts as well.

"Then I go to a gym, where I do strength training or just my own thing on the treadmill, the bike or the elliptical, just to change things up. Keeping your body confused is always the key for me," Aniston told the outlet.

Jessica Alba shared a workout routine she did with her trainer, Aaron Hines, on YouTube, making it easy for viewers to follow along.

In a video shared in 2020, Alba's full body workout shared on the celeb's YouTube channel used minimal equipment and included a lot of different types of squats and other exercises using resistance bands.

In 2015, Liam Hemsworth told Men's Journal that he rarely ever picked up weights and focused instead on bodyweight workouts.

"I rarely do weight work," he told the outlet. "I don’t bench-press or anything like that. And especially over the past five months of being vegan, all my stuff is really high-intensity body-weight workouts like burpees and push-ups and pull-ups and dips. I do a lot of pull-ups every day, and that’s where I get a lot of my strength from, and then burpees. Burpees are good for burning fat and really getting your heart rate up. You do 20 minutes or something of burpees, push-ups, pull-ups and dips, and that’s your whole body."

Hemsworth's bodyweight workout, Alba's band-focused workout routine, Aniston's yoga and Lopez's ab exercises can all technically be done at home with the right equipment. Even more intense celebrity workouts can be done between the walls of your own home, depending on what you have to work with.

When following another person's workout routine, always consider all the other factors that go into how that person looks and the resources they have available to them. There's a huge nutritional factor as well as a genetic one. Additionally, a person's workout changes consistently, depending on their needs. One very specific celebrity workout may not necessarily work for you.

"Build your own workout so that it services your needs, not the needs of some celebrity who looks nothing like you, moves nothing like you and has nothing in common with you," Gunnar Peterson, a celebrity trainer who has worked with Mark Wahlberg, the Kardashians and many others, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

"Do your own workout," he said, noting that you should highlight your own "problem area" and to "put your energy at the top of the workout into the area that is calling to you."

Where your workouts are done isn't exactly important, rather, how you are spending your time exercising, whether that be at home, in a gym or in a class, is what is most vital.

"I know people [that] have sick gyms at home, better than any you go to," Peterson explained. Without that intense at-home setup, there are certain exercises that simply won't be able to be done.

That said, the type of gym setup you have really doesn't matter if you aren't going to be consistently using it and making the right choices for you outside your workout, Peterson said, such as making sure you are getting a full eight hours of rest, making good nutritional choices, staying hydrated throughout the day and limiting alcohol intake.

When it comes to what you need to execute a home gym setup of some sort, the key point Peterson emphasized is to focus on the workouts you enjoy.

"If you're not going to use it, it's pointless to have it," Peterson said.

For a well-rounded workout at home, there are some key things you're going to need, but the exact equipment you buy can be specific to your preferences.

"I'm a big believer in adding exterior loads to the body. That is going to require some weight, whether it's barbells, dumbbells, machines, water, pneumatic," Peterson said.

Peterson's go-to workout from home equipment includes a set of power block dumbbells, three to four different bands, one piece of cardio of choice (which could be walking with a weight vest), plus something that allows you to do high-intensity interval training, such as a jump rope or a rower.

At a gym, there are plenty of distractions, such as your phone buzzing in your pocket throughout the workout. At home, that same distraction can interrupt your exercise. Doing your best to eliminate distractions for the set time you're focused on working out your body is vital to success.

"You got to shut it down. Pretend you're on an international flight with no Wi-Fi," Peterson advised. "If you do go in there with your phone, you're going to be on your phone."

"I have a couple clients who have it with them," Peterson continued. "Then I have others who walk in, they set it on the counter, they enter the gym, and they are not on it at all. There's just an absolute difference in pace, intensity and, essentially, results."

Another key factor to gaining consistency in fitness is discovering what your motivation is. What is that one thing that is going to keep you focused on your health day in and day out? For some, it's aesthetics. For others, it's training to keep them at their best in athletics. For Peterson, it's being there for his kids.

"I want to be on the field with them as much as I can, until I can't," Peterson told Fox News Digital. "It's all about the kids."