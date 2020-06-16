Kaitlyn Bristowe accepts invitation to be on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Kaitlyn Bristowe will be competing on the next season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The former “Bachelorette” was offered an invitation by Chris Harrison during her special of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!” on Monday.



Harrison, 48, had a dramatic lead up before he asked Bristowe, 34, if she would be on Season 29 of the dancing competition. “I have a very real question for you, Kaitlyn, and this is a question I’m very excited to ask you because, well, your life is about to change. And I’m not joking,” he said. “Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars?'”



The “Off The Vine” podcast host’s jaw dropped. “Play it cool, Kaitlyn. Play it cool. Are you serious? I’m shaking. Oh my gosh. I’m literally freaking out,” she said in response.

'BACHELORETTE' STAR HANNAH BROWN RESCUES MAN WHILE ON FAMILY RAFTING TRIP

Following the announcement, Bristowe shared a clip on Instagram of her and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, dancing in excitement. “ACTUAL FOOTAGE FROM AFTER I FOUND OUT IM ON #DWTS,” she captioned the video. Tartick, 31, twirled Bristowe around until she said, “Don’t injure me before I go on.”

FORMER 'BACHELOR' FRANCHISE STARS REACT TO MATT JAMES' CASTING: 'I CANNOT CONTAIN MY EXCITEMENT'

Tartick shared the excitement on his Instagram account and explained why the news was a dream for Bristowe.

“Kaitlyn decided to forgo college to pursue dance, her dream was to always dance with professionals...5 years later from making her debut on ABC we’re heading to LA to make that dream come true,” he wrote. “Mirror ball or not, you did it again...checked another box off your bucket list! And I’m freakin here for it!”

Former “Bachelor” stars poured in their support in the comments section of Bristowe and Tartick’s posts. “This is so incredible! So so so happy for you girlie!” Ali Fedotowsky wrote. Black Horstmann said, “Yasssss can’t wait to cheer ya on in the front row #fangirl.” Olivia Caridi commented, “Such a fun announcement!!! Yay KB!!!” Adam Gottschalk exclaimed, “How. Freakin. Epic!!!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear when Bristowe will begin filming for “DWTS” with ABC productions on hold due to COVID-19.