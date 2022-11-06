Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Celebrities who want you to vote and are endorsing candidates ahead of midterm elections

Celebrities on both sides of the aisle are urging Americans to vote

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Caitlyn Jenner: I don't believe California politicians until I see results Video

Caitlyn Jenner: I don't believe California politicians until I see results

Fox News contributor and former California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner weighs in the homeless crisis in the Golden State on 'The Story' after former Olympian Kim Glass was attacked with a metal pipe.

With contentious races across the country, the Hollywood community is speaking out not only to endorse specific candidates, but also to encourage people to act on their civic duty and vote.

Whether their political affiliations are apparent, many celebrities are taking to social media to reinforce the midterm elections are an excellent opportunity for people to make their voice heard.

Some stars have gone as far as to support a specific candidate or party.

KID ROCK BLASTS OPRAH AS A 'FRAUD' AFTER SHE ENDORSES FETTERMAN OVER OZ IN PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon encouraged people to vote in a repost to her Instagram story.

Reese Witherspoon encouraged people to vote in a repost to her Instagram story. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Reese Witherspoon used her platform on Instagram to share a post from her production company, Hello Sunshine, which reinforced the notion that "women's rights are human rights." The statement reads, "We're not looking to go backwards. In order to move forwards toward a bright future, we must all agree that women's rights are human rights." 

She added a "Your Vote Matters" sticker to her Instagram story.

Reese Witherspoon shared an Instagram post from her production company, Hello Sunshine, which reads, "women's rights are human rights." She added a sticker to her Instagram story that says "Your vote matters."

Reese Witherspoon shared an Instagram post from her production company, Hello Sunshine, which reads, "women's rights are human rights." She added a sticker to her Instagram story that says "Your vote matters."

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo is actively campaigning for Democratic candidates on his social platforms.

Mark Ruffalo is actively campaigning for Democratic candidates on his social platforms. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

"The Hulk" actor Mark Ruffalo has shared an abundance of information on his social media. In one post, the actor writes in part, "Don't buy into the Republican hype that they have this in the bag. Don't let off on the gas. Get your folks, friends, & fam to the polls."

The 54-year-old actor has publicly endorsed multiple Democratic candidates, including Kathy Hochul, as she seeks reelection in the Governor's office of New York.

Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner

Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner took different approaches when speaking on the upcoming midterm elections.

Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner took different approaches when speaking on the upcoming midterm elections. (Allen Berezovsky)

Caitlyn Jenner and her daughter Kendall both addressed the upcoming elections. 

The outspoken activist in Caitlyn has made her allegiance to the Republican Party known, tweeting out, "SAVE AMERICA AND VOTE #MAGA," in reference to candidates that embody the "Make America Great Again" slogan which was originally created by former President Trump.

The supermodel had an alternate agenda, sharing to her Instagram story an infographic from the VoteSaveAmerica account. The illustration shows "ballot measures you should know about" as a potential voter. Some listed topics include access to abortion and firearms as well as the criminal justice system.

Kendall Jenner shared to her Instagram story an infographic from VoteSaveAmerica, which highlighted some of the ballot measures voters would be addressing in this midterm election.

Kendall Jenner shared to her Instagram story an infographic from VoteSaveAmerica, which highlighted some of the ballot measures voters would be addressing in this midterm election. (Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli boldly changed her display name to Elon Musk on her Twitter account.

Valerie Bertinelli boldly changed her display name to Elon Musk on her Twitter account. (Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Capitalizing on the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, Valerie Bertinelli changed her display name on Twitter to read Elon Musk, although her username is still @wolfiesmom. The actress has shared several posts related to Democratic candidates, one in which she tweeted, "#VoteBluein2022."

Scott Baio

Scott Baio called out fellow actor Rob Reiner for encouraging people to vote for specific candidates, instead of just voting in general.

Scott Baio called out fellow actor Rob Reiner for encouraging people to vote for specific candidates, instead of just voting in general. (Jesse Grant)

Scott Baio's Twitter account is full of replies to political oriented tweets. In one retweet from fellow actor Rob Reiner, Baio criticizes him for "telling people ‘how to vote or who to vote for’" instead of just allowing people to vote for whichever candidate they deem fit.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shared on her social platforms a link for Floridians to register to vote.

Ariana Grande shared on her social platforms a link for Floridians to register to vote. (Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Ariana Grande shared a slew of resources predominately for Floridians, where the singer hails from, on her Instagram story. Underneath a post from PeoplePowerFla that discusses a policy on gender-affirming care for trans youth, the Grammy Award-winner linked a website for voters to register to vote.

Ariana Grande shared a link to register to vote for Floridians under a post about gender-affirming care.

Ariana Grande shared a link to register to vote for Floridians under a post about gender-affirming care. (Instagram)

Sara Foster

Sara Foster is a fierce advocate for Rick Caruso as the next Mayor of Los Angeles.

Sara Foster is a fierce advocate for Rick Caruso as the next Mayor of Los Angeles. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In an "Ask Me Anything" conversation on Instagram, actress and entrepreneur Sara Foster shared her continued support for Rick Caruso for the Mayor of Los Angeles. When asked if she would leave LA if Caruso's opponent Karen Bass, a current United States Representative won the race, she said, "I am born and raised here and I'm 100% certain that Karen Bass is completely unequipped to handle what is happening in this city…I know she is a nice person, but she is not up for it." 

Sara Foster continues to actively support Rick Caruso in his bid for Mayor of Los Angeles.

Sara Foster continues to actively support Rick Caruso in his bid for Mayor of Los Angeles. (Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The midterm elections are on November 8. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending