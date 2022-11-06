Celebrities who want you to vote and are endorsing candidates ahead of midterm elections

With contentious races across the country, the Hollywood community is speaking out not only to endorse specific candidates, but also to encourage people to act on their civic duty and vote.

Whether their political affiliations are apparent, many celebrities are taking to social media to reinforce the midterm elections are an excellent opportunity for people to make their voice heard.

Some stars have gone as far as to support a specific candidate or party.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon used her platform on Instagram to share a post from her production company, Hello Sunshine, which reinforced the notion that "women's rights are human rights." The statement reads, "We're not looking to go backwards. In order to move forwards toward a bright future, we must all agree that women's rights are human rights."

She added a "Your Vote Matters" sticker to her Instagram story.

Mark Ruffalo

"The Hulk" actor Mark Ruffalo has shared an abundance of information on his social media. In one post, the actor writes in part, "Don't buy into the Republican hype that they have this in the bag. Don't let off on the gas. Get your folks, friends, & fam to the polls."

The 54-year-old actor has publicly endorsed multiple Democratic candidates, including Kathy Hochul, as she seeks reelection in the Governor's office of New York.

Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and her daughter Kendall both addressed the upcoming elections.

The outspoken activist in Caitlyn has made her allegiance to the Republican Party known, tweeting out, "SAVE AMERICA AND VOTE #MAGA," in reference to candidates that embody the "Make America Great Again" slogan which was originally created by former President Trump.

The supermodel had an alternate agenda, sharing to her Instagram story an infographic from the VoteSaveAmerica account. The illustration shows "ballot measures you should know about" as a potential voter. Some listed topics include access to abortion and firearms as well as the criminal justice system.

Valerie Bertinelli

Capitalizing on the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, Valerie Bertinelli changed her display name on Twitter to read Elon Musk, although her username is still @wolfiesmom. The actress has shared several posts related to Democratic candidates, one in which she tweeted, "#VoteBluein2022."

Scott Baio

Scott Baio's Twitter account is full of replies to political oriented tweets. In one retweet from fellow actor Rob Reiner, Baio criticizes him for "telling people ‘how to vote or who to vote for’" instead of just allowing people to vote for whichever candidate they deem fit.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shared a slew of resources predominately for Floridians, where the singer hails from, on her Instagram story. Underneath a post from PeoplePowerFla that discusses a policy on gender-affirming care for trans youth, the Grammy Award-winner linked a website for voters to register to vote.

Sara Foster

In an "Ask Me Anything" conversation on Instagram, actress and entrepreneur Sara Foster shared her continued support for Rick Caruso for the Mayor of Los Angeles. When asked if she would leave LA if Caruso's opponent Karen Bass, a current United States Representative won the race, she said, "I am born and raised here and I'm 100% certain that Karen Bass is completely unequipped to handle what is happening in this city…I know she is a nice person, but she is not up for it."

The midterm elections are on November 8.