Celebrities react to the U.S. women's soccer team semifinal win

The United States women's national soccer team took on England in the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

The two teams met in Lyon, France and played in front of a sold-out crowd at the Groupama Stadium with the U.S. team winning with a final score of 2-1.

Christen Press — who started in place of Megan Rapinoe who was out with a hamstring injury — put the United States up early in the match but Ellen White's goal tied it before 20 minutes had passed.

Alex Morgan's sixth goal of the tournament came before the break and on her 30th birthday.

England captain Steph Houghton had a chance to equalize the game in the 84th minute with a penalty shot but it was stopped by a diving U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in the 84th minute.

Celebrity fans of the women's team took to social to celebrate the win.

"We're going to the finals!" wrote Ellen DeGeneres.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King congratulated the team on "another incredible performance."

Maria Shriver wrote, "I mean, stand up and cheer! An early birthday gift for our country!"

While Hoda Kotb tweeted heart and American flag emojis.

Jessica Chastain said, "USA !!!!!! Best team in the world. Third Consecutive World Cup Final!"

Elizabeth Banks wrote, "I am in awe of these incredible athletes."

The United States has won 11 straight World Cup matches and is undefeated in its last 16. With the quarterfinal victory in France, the Americans tied Norway's record winning streak set over the 1995 and 1999 tournaments.

The top-ranked United States will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden in the Americans' third straight appearance in the World Cup title match.

The final game is set for Sunday, July 7.

