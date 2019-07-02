US, England make pivotal lineup changes ahead of Women's World Cup semifinal match

The U.S. and England on Tuesday made pivotal changes to their lineups ahead of their Women’s World Cup semifinal match.

The U.S. plans to start Christen Press in place of Megan Rapinoe. It is believed that U.S. coach Jill Ellis decided to leave Rapinoe on the bench purely out of strategy, according to The Independent.

Rapinoe is tied with teammate Alex Morgan for most goals in the tournament this year.

On the English side, Karen Bardsley was replaced in goal for Carly Telford after picking up a hamstring injury. England is also putting Toni Duggan and Fran Kirby on the bench to start the match.

The match between the U.S. and England kicks off at 3 p.m. EST and can be seen on local FOX stations.