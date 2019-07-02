Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Women’s World Cup
Published

US, England make pivotal lineup changes ahead of Women's World Cup semifinal match

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
US women's soccer staffers make controversial visit to England's hotel ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinalVideo

US women's soccer staffers make controversial visit to England's hotel ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinal

Staff members of the U.S. women’s soccer team have been criticized for visiting England's hotel before their head-to-head match in the Women's World Cup on Tuesday. U.S. women's national soccer team head coach Jill Ellis defended the controversial visit as part of normal staff planning and preparation.

The U.S. and England on Tuesday made pivotal changes to their lineups ahead of their Women’s World Cup semifinal match.

The U.S. plans to start Christen Press in place of Megan Rapinoe. It is believed that U.S. coach Jill Ellis decided to leave Rapinoe on the bench purely out of strategy, according to The Independent.

US WOMEN'S SOCCER TAKES ON ENGLAND IN WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL: HOW TO WATCH, KEY PLAYERS & MORE

Rapinoe is tied with teammate Alex Morgan for most goals in the tournament this year.

On the English side, Karen Bardsley was replaced in goal for Carly Telford after picking up a hamstring injury. England is also putting Toni Duggan and Fran Kirby on the bench to start the match.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The match between the U.S. and England kicks off at 3 p.m. EST and can be seen on local FOX stations.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.