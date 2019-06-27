Celebrities react to the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election

Following the first primary debate between the many 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, outspoken Hollywood celebrities far and wide sounded off on social media about what unfolded.

The candidates largely played to the progressive base, clashing sharply over controversial policies like "Medicare-for-all" and calls to decriminalize illegal border crossings and taking ample shots at President Trump in the process - and celebrities were no different.

While the candidates debated each other, left-leaning celebrities took to Twitter to slam some of the candidates and praise others as the first night of debates raged on.

"So, ok, most of them are saying something good on most issues. Well prepared sound bytes that they believe are true. But the one question on everyone’s mind while watching this is: WHO IS GOING TO CRUSH TRUMP? And the 2nd question: WHO’S FOR US AND NOT WALL ST? Whom do you think?" filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted.

"I already heard six candidates tonight that can see themselves out, permanently." wrote Amber Tamblyn.

"All the topic being discussed by these candidates are important. I feel proud to be a Democrat," wrote actress Mia Farrow.

Alyssa Milano gave a detailed review of three candidates, writing:

".@JulianCastro’s having a break out night. He mentioned #ERANow & ending section 1325.

.@CoryBooker has x-factor presence. Powerful. Incredibly special. Commanding the stage and the room.

.@ewarren makes it all look so effortless. Fluid. Brilliant. She is flawless. #Demdebate"

"Not a promising start. Nobody came close to answering the first question, a good one: With 70% saying they like the economy, shld we make radical changes to it? Only interchangable chunks from the stump speeches. You're going to have to answer that at some point, guess not tonite," Bill Maher noted.

"Keep an eye out for Trump’s tweets during and after these debates. I’m betting he blows his stack in classic Trumpian fashion. He can’t help himself," a prophetic Stephen King wrote.

"Dems/liberals/progressives/snowflakes - we all have our favorites & criticism is healthy & necessary. But as debates begin let’s remember we need each other more than ever. NOTHING will make Trump happier than to watch us tear our own side apart. So let’s not. And let’s WIN," wrote comedian Billy Eichner.

"Candidates - please stop yelling. We’re all on the same side," wrote "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane.

"Warren has a comprehensive righteousAF thought-out plan for everything. She’s so badass. But mostly I like her because she purty IM SORRY #DemocraticDebate," joked comedian Sarah Silverman.

"I’ll start watching the debates when we’ve whittled it down to the top 100 candidates," Michael Ian Black noted.

"why don't we just have running color commentary from the booth and a scoreboard and throw instant replay in there too to make it all complete ...?" Don Cheadle wrote.

"Dem candidates should just address the climate crisis regardless of the questions. It’s too huge.I kind of thought this was what @JayInslee was going to do. Don’t wait for the question. The corporate press doesn’t get the urgency at all," wrote Adam McKay.