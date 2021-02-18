Celebrities react to Texas winter storm: 'Sending prayers of resilience'

The deadly winter storms rocking the southern United States -- particularly in Texas -- have drawn massive attention for several days now.

Millions have been left without power or have been participating in rolling blackouts for days now while facing record-breaking cold weather. At least 20 people have died since the storm began.

Among those expressing both sympathies and support for the victims of the storm are celebrities.

Texas native Matthew McConaughey spoke out on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES: TEXAS REELING FROM EXTREME WINTER WEATHER AS ANOTHER MAJOR STORM HEADS EAST

"I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze," he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he has offered aid to a handful of organizations during the time of crisis, writing: "I have reached out to help @mealsonwheels, @AAULTX, @BGCAustin For more information on resources, how you can help or to donate tap the links above."

BETTE MIDLER CLAIMS TEXAS OUTAGES IS GOD PUNISHING SENATORS TED CRUZ, JOHN CORNYN

Actress Kerry Washington shared a graphic with information about how to help Texans.

"Texas needs our help," she wrote. "There are organizations on the ground that need our assistance in helping Texans stay warm and safe. Donate, call, share, volunteer, pray. Whatever you can do to help! I’ll continue to share info and resources. Stay tuned and stay safe."

"Very worried about elders living alone in Texas right now," said Patricia Arquette.

Chrissy Teigen asked followers to "please list some good ways to help Texas here - for me and for all of us."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO RUSH LIMBAUGH'S DEATH

LL Cool J wrote: "My sincere Prayers going up for everyone in Texas. Stay strong."

Alyssa Milano tweeted a link to a document chock-full of resources for those in need.

"Over 4 million homes are without power in Texas. These families need our attention. Sharing some resources of organizations helping the community," wrote Reese Witherspoon. "Please join me in supporting if you’re able: @feedtheppldfw @atxfreefridge @DFWmutualaid @mutualaidhou."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve performed all over Texas. I love that state. And I HATE that this is happening to its residents because of short-sighted greed. The pendulum has got to swing HARD the other way, for everyone’s sake," said Patton Oswalt.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER