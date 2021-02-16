Expand / Collapse search
Live Coverage
Published
Last Update 6 mins ago

LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm left millions without power, at least 20 dead

3 died in North Carolina after a tornado hit, and 4 people died in Houston-area fire

Fox News
Casey Stegall reports from Dallas, Texas on the dangerous conditions and future forecast.

At least 20 people were dead as of late Tuesday after a winter storm swept across the U.S.

The winter storm left millions without power, bringing record-breaking cold weather, overwhelming power grids and immobilizing the Southern Plains.

FAST FACTS

    • The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting refrigerated trucks in anticipation of more fatalities from a brutally cold winter storm in Texas this week.
    • Single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.

On Tuesday, three people were found dead after a tornado hit a seaside town in North Carolina. Four family members also perished in a Houston-area house fire while using a fireplace to stay warm.

Texas saw the worst of the U.S. power outages, which affected more than 2 million homes and businesses.

