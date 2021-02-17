LIVE UPDATES: Texas reeling from extreme winter weather as another major storm is heading east

Hundreds of thousands of Texans are entering yet another day without power Thursday as extreme winter weather this week is now being blamed for at least 30 deaths around the U.S.

About 7 million people in Texas have been told to boil their water or stop using it entirely as homeowners, hospitals, and businesses grappled with broken water mains and burst pipes, many in areas unaccustomed to dealing with sustained frigid temperatures.

Another major winter storm is now crawling across the Eastern third of the country with a plethora of hazards. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and severe weather will be possible over sections of the Southeast and Florida while ice and snow will make travel difficult if not impossible over parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

FAST FACTS At least 30 people were dead as of Thursday following wintry weather that has swept across the U.S.



Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday provided an update on the state's response to severe winter weather conditions and power outages throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the frigid, dangerous cold air is going to take some time to retreat, especially across the South. The temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average for a widespread swath of the Plains, which is not helpful for those who have been without power or heat for days.

Fox News Senior Meterologist Janice Dean contributed to this report.