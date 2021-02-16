Unprecedented winter storm hits US leaving death and destruction
The winter storm is blamed for multiple deaths across parts of the South, in addition to some widespread power outages.
Firefighters respond to a site after a deadly tornado tore through Brunswick County, N.C., on Tuesday. (AP/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
Damaged vehicles sit among debris after the tornado hit Brunswick County, N.C. (AP/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
A woman crosses Wooster Street as snow falls Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Bowling Green, Ohio. Much of the area is expected to receive a foot of snow.(J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)
A person carries a broom after brushing snow off a car Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in St. Louis. Missouri is being hit by a winter storm bringing snow and brutally cold temperatures.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Igee Cummings walks through the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Eithan Colindres wears a winter coat inside after the apartment his family lives in the Greenspoint area that lost power following an overnight snowfall Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Houston. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday with light snow and freezing rain.(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
A wrecker crew works to remove a car from the median of Interstate55 in McComb, Miss., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. A winter storm dropping snow and ice also sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains.(Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)
A truck drives past a highway sign Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A Home Depot parking lot is covered in snow in the Westbury neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm making its way from the southern Plains to the Northeast is affecting air travel.(Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Homes in the Westbury neighborhood are covered in snow in Houston, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm making its way from the southern Plains to the Northeast is affecting air travel.(Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
People clear snow off of cars Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in St. Louis. Missouri is being hit by a winter storm bringing snow and brutally cold temperatures.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
An electronic message board advises drivers of potential congestion on the intersecting interstate as they drive south on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
An 18-wheeler speeds along an ice covered Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. While the highway has several lanes, some drivers preferred to follow an established trail. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. Although most of the motorists drove cautiously under the speed limit, others chose to drive at close to posted highway speeds.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Bob Denny, 73, of Lewiston, shovels off snow from his driveway on the morning of Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Lewiston, Idaho. About five inches of snow fell overnight in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley with more expected throughout Monday and Tuesday.(Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via AP)
Traffic moves along Interstate 30 after a snowstorm Feb. 15, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation.(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Drivers on Interstate 55 in Jackson, Miss., on Monday.(AP)
