Celebrities celebrate Christmas: 'Have a beautiful Christmas everyone'
A look at how the stars are celebrating Christmas.
Celebrities took to Twitter to share their Christmas wishes to their fans. From Paris Hilton to the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, here's a look at how the stars are celebrating Christmas.
Paris Hilton shared a whimsical picture with her boyfriend.
The Queen of Christmas posted a picture of herself in a red dress in front of a Christmas tree.
Country singer Blake Shelton posted a photo of himself enjoying a festive cocktail.
Paula Abdul wished a Merry Christmas to her fans that celebrate the holiday.
Miley Cyrus posted a series of mature photos for Christmas.
Jennifer Lopez shared a Christmas Eve shot of herself in a red gown.
Charlie Sheen's Christmas message included a picture of himself wearing sunglasses and a mask.
Jason Aldean and his family posed for a picture. "Merry Christmas from the Aldean Crew," he wrote.