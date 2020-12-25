Celebrities celebrate Christmas: 'Have a beautiful Christmas everyone'

Celebrities took to Twitter to share their Christmas wishes to their fans. From Paris Hilton to the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, here's a look at how the stars are celebrating Christmas.

Paris Hilton shared a whimsical picture with her boyfriend.

The Queen of Christmas posted a picture of herself in a red dress in front of a Christmas tree.

Country singer Blake Shelton posted a photo of himself enjoying a festive cocktail.

Paula Abdul wished a Merry Christmas to her fans that celebrate the holiday.

Miley Cyrus posted a series of mature photos for Christmas.

Jennifer Lopez shared a Christmas Eve shot of herself in a red gown.

Charlie Sheen's Christmas message included a picture of himself wearing sunglasses and a mask.

Jason Aldean and his family posed for a picture. "Merry Christmas from the Aldean Crew," he wrote.