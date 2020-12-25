Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Celebrities celebrate Christmas: 'Have a beautiful Christmas everyone'

A look at how the stars are celebrating Christmas.

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Celebrities took to Twitter to share their Christmas wishes to their fans. From Paris Hilton to the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, here's a look at how the stars are celebrating Christmas.

Paris Hilton shared a whimsical picture with her boyfriend.

The Queen of Christmas posted a picture of herself in a red dress in front of a Christmas tree.

Country singer Blake Shelton posted a photo of himself enjoying a festive cocktail.

Paula Abdul wished a Merry Christmas to her fans that celebrate the holiday.

Miley Cyrus posted a series of mature photos for Christmas.

Jennifer Lopez shared a Christmas Eve shot of herself in a red gown.

Charlie Sheen's Christmas message included a picture of himself wearing sunglasses and a mask.

Jason Aldean and his family posed for a picture. "Merry Christmas from the Aldean Crew," he wrote.

On Our Radar