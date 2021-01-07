Capitol riots lead celebrities to call for Donald Trump to be impeached or removed from office

The nation was stunned Wednesday by unprecedented and shocking scenes at the U.S. Capitol building after protesters stormed Capitol Hill as lawmakers met to certify the Electoral College votes.

The event led to celebrities calling President Trump to be removed from office.

"Impeach and Remove him. NOW," tweeted George Takei.

"A real Vice President and real Cabinet members would invoke the 25th Amendment, and Mike Pence would become acting President immediately to calm the unrest caused by the soon to be Ex-President," wrote Tim Matheson.

Rob Reiner took things a step further, writing: "Trump needs to be arrested for Sedition, Treason, and Inciting Violence."

"25th Amendment him. He is unfit for even the next two weeks," wrote Bette Midler.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia repeated his message in the hopes of letting it sink in.

"Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Impeach and remove. Immediately," he wrote.

"Trump must be impeached and removed from office tomorrow. To protect our country so he will be barred from holding office ever again," Debra Messing wrote.

"25th Amendment! That's the Tweet. #CoupAttempt," added Mark Ruffalo.

"It’s time @VP Mike Pence to initiate the #25amendment This is a seditious act incited by the President of the United States. Remove him from office. This is insurrection," Wendell Pierce wrote.

"Shut down his g-----n Twitter feed and throw him in motherf---ing jail. NOW," comedian Patton Oswalt added.

"Impeach him right now," Dylan O'Brien put it simply.

Jeffrey Wright simply posted the text of the 25th Amendment in a tweet directed at Pence.

"Shame. Shame on every Republican senator who refused to remove Trump during impeachment. This is on you," Jon Cryer wrote.

"When is enough enough? Impeach him. We are long past the luxury of making it a conversation..." Halsey added.

"The president is directing the insurrection and is poised to do untold damage over the last two weeks of his term. He must be impeached and removed immediately," Sean Astin chimed in.

"As I said before, he CANNOT remain in office. #RemoveTrump," Josh Gad wrote.

"Invoke. The. 25th. Amendment," Amber Tamblyn wrote.

"arrest trump now #25thAmendmentNow #Accountability #ArrestDonaldTrump," Rosie O'Donnell wrote.

"And then Trump supporters stormed the Capital and the Republican Party STILL did nothing... #25thAmendment," Jim Gaffigan wrote.