Biden's address to Congress prompts celebrity reactions

President Biden gave his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

In his speech on the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden, 78, touched on the coronavirus vaccine roll-out, his future plans and his achievements since taking over as president.

As they’ve done frequently in the past for political events, celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the speech.

"Isn’t it amazing what a little dose of empathy can [sic] in the office of the Presidency? #BidenAddress," wrote actor Josh Gad.

"Proud," wrote Alyssa Milano alongside a video from the speech. "And ugly crying."

Rob Reiner tweeted: "How proud are we to have a President who cares about all of US?"

"I love this with all my heart," wrote Julia Louis-Dreyfus in response to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris bumping elbows with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of the address.

Debra Messing voiced support for Biden's comments on lead pipes.

"@POTUS —REPLACE EVERY LEAD PIPE IN AMERICA so every child will have CLEAN WATER," she wrote. "Can you imagine voting against that?"

"A lot of biden speech Is stuff @SenSanders @OurRevolution has been talking about for years - Keep the pressure up," said John Cusack.

"Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the great American presidents. Not an assertion but a prediction. The times are calling him and require it," wrote Jeffrey Wright. "He'll stutter here & there. Who doesn't? But he's answering the phone pragmatically. (And I wasn't with him until he won the nom.)"