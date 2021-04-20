Celebrities react to Derek Chauvin trial verdict: ‘Justice’

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges in connection with the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As they’ve done frequently in the past after high-profile social and political events, celebrities took to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

"THANK GOD," Cher tweeted. "OH HAPPY DAY."

"Thank God," wrote Josh Gad.

"FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES," actress Alyssa Milano said. "Rest In Peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world."

George Takei said: "Justice. The moral arc of the universe has finally bent toward it."

"The arc of the Moral Universe has bent towards Justice," Rob Reiner echoed.

"Guilty on all charges," performer Bette Midler simply wrote.

"Guilty on all counts!!!!!" said Padma Lakshmi. She later shared a photo of Chauvin being escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs and wrote alongside it: "Guilty."

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted: "And this isn’t even a celebration. #GeorgeFloyd was still murdered before our eyes. He’s gone. His family will never be made whole. And how many #DerekChauvin’s are there in the world & on the police force. There’s more than ONE bad apple."

"But this IS enough for this moment," she added along with a red heart emoji.

"Thank you to the jurors," Elizabeth Banks said. "#ChauvinIsGuilty."

Ellen Degeneres said, "Justice."

"Justice," Marvel star Chris Evans wrote. "Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends."

Patricia Arquette expressed similar sentiments.

"Thank you God! Thank you jurors," she tweeted. "Thank you witnesses for the prosecution. Love to the Floyd family."

Whoopi Goldberg wrote: "Guilty Guilty Guilty... No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chauvin."

"Hallelujah!!!!!!!!" singer Mariah Carey said, later adding: "A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future."

Said Kerry Washington: "A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd.

"Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Thank god," wrote Mandy Moore. "Thank you to the jurors for doing their job and helping to enact some semblance of justice in this case. Praying for George Floyd and his loved ones."

"LOCK! HIM! UP!" said Billy Porter.

Said Chrishell Stause: "The fact that I was holding my breath on that verdict with ALL the evidence of guilt says how far we have to go. But so grateful for this win for justice Guilty. Guilty. Guilty."

"Guilty on all three counts," said Oscar winner Mira Sorvino. "The beginning of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd thank you jurors."