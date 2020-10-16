Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter India recalls how ‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack groomed her in NXIVM sex cult

Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter India Oxenberg can vividly remember how she was groomed by “Smallville” actress Allison Mack to have sex with NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

The 29-year-old is coming forward with her story in the upcoming STARZ four-part docuseries, “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult.”

In 2015, India was recruited by Mack, 38, to join NXIVM’s master-slave sorority, also known as DOS. It was there where Mack became India’s “master.”

“One of my first commands from Allison was to seduce Keith,” India told People magazine on Friday. “At the time, I believed it was a place I could push against fear and vulnerability. That’s what I was told the assignment was. I wanted to believe Allison.”

According to the outlet, once India joined DOS, Mack demanded what she described as “collateral,” including nude photos and other personal mementos. It was part of a blackmail scheme that was also used on other female members.

India said if she didn’t complete Mack’s demands she didn’t question the punishments, which included cold showers and extreme calorie restriction, among others.

The outlet previously reported India was branded with Raniere’s initials as part of an initiation ceremony. At that time, India and the other women present were told the branding was a “symbol of the elements.”

“I had two women holding my hands and my feet so I wouldn’t convulse,” India told the outlet. “I remember the smell - of flesh. I remember crying but not with pain. There was no choice to say no.”

The outlet noted that by that point, after five years of indoctrination into NXIVM, India had lost her ability to think independently.

“I was coerced and manipulated and believed what I was doing was helping me when I was really just serving Keith,” India admitted.

However, India claimed there was a brief moment in 2018 when Mack may have had doubts.

“She grabbed my hand,” claimed India. “She said, ‘I don’t know if I’m making the right decision. What if I wanted to have children or a husband?’ She started to question her choices. I had never seen her so vulnerable.”

Raniere, the disgraced guru of the self-improvement organization in upstate New York, was convicted last year on charges that he turned some of his followers into sex slaves.

Prosecutors told jurors that the 60-year-old’s organization operated like a cult that won him the devotion of many women, including Mack, as well as Clare Bronfman, heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune.

Prosecutors said Raniere formed a secret subgroup made up of brainwashed female “slaves” who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

It was India’s mother who went public with her fight to save her daughter from NXIVM in 2017. In numerous interviews, she pleaded with the press about Raniere and his cult.

Once India broke free from NXIVM, she moved back home to Los Angeles where she was welcomed back by Oxenberg, 59, with open arms.

India said she has since embarked on two years of intensive therapy and deprogramming.

“There were so many emotions,” Oxenberg told People magazine. “I had a whole recovery team ready for her as soon as she took the first steps forward.”

Raniere and Mack were arrested in 2018. The fallen leader was found guilty of seven counts, including sex trafficking, racketeering and possession of child pornography. He awaits sentencing, now scheduled for Oct. 27, and could face life in prison.

Mack, who once shared an apartment with India, pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges. In 2019, she tearfully told the judge, “I was lost.” She also admitted to helping Raniere assemble his harem of brainwashed female “slaves.”

Mack still awaits sentencing and remains under house arrest.

India said she now hopes her story can help others.

“I was so ashamed I couldn’t seem to talk or get the words out,” said India. “I’m so for my mom and all that she did.”

“Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” airs Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. on STARZ. The Associated Press contributed to this report.