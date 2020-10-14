Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter India says she was 'not that impressed' when she met NXIVM leader Keith Raniere

India Oxenberg is taking a look back at her time spent trapped in NXIVM.

Daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, India, was among those under the influence of former leader, Kevin Raniere.

India will open up about her experience in the cult in "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult," an upcoming STARZ four-part docuseries.

Ahead of the show's premiere, India, 29, reflected on meeting Raniere for the first time in a clip from "The Doctors" obtained by Fox News.

"I saw him and I thought he looked like a Teddy Graham, like a little, short, squat cookie. Not in an endearing way, but just in stature," said the young woman. "And I was like, 'Really, this is the guy? [I'm] not that impressed.'"

However, India was not forthcoming with her underwhelmed feelings.

"I felt guilty about that," she admitted. "I didn't feel reverence or this explosive [feeling of] 'Oh my God, the great, magnificent Vanguard,'" she recalled of Raniere, who was called "Vanguard." "I did not feel that. So I kept it to myself. I thought, 'Oh, well yes, it was very nice to meet Vanguard, yeah, thank you for the introduction.'"

However, things changed after years of involvement in the cult.

"It wasn't until later that I had years of indoctrination to really look at Vanguard as Vanguard," India continued, noting that she eventually felt "reverential toward" Raniere.

India, who has a few acting credits to her own name, recently recounted being branded with Raniere's initials while wrapped up in the organization.

“I had two women holding my hands and my feet so I wouldn’t convulse,” the 29-year-old told People magazine recently. “I remember the smell - of flesh. I remember crying but not with pain. There was no choice to say no.”

Raniere, the disgraced guru of the self-improvement organization in upstate New York, was convicted last year on charges that he turned some of his followers into sex slaves.

Prosecutors told jurors that the 60-year-old’s organization operated like a cult that won him the devotion of many women, including actress Allison Mack of TV’s “Smallville,” as well as Clare Bronfman, heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune.

Prosecutors said Raniere formed a secret subgroup made up of brainwashed female “slaves” who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

According to the outlet, the branding was part of an initiation ceremony into NXIVM’s master-slave sorority, also known as DOS. India was recruited to join the group by Mack, who would become India’s “master.”

Eventually, India worked her way to freedom after Catherine, 59, very vocally pleaded for support for her daughter.

“Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” airs Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

