Carrie Underwood opener Maddie Marlow says she changed her wedding date three times for singer's tour

The opportunity to tour with Carrie Underwood comes once in a lifetime, and Maddie & Tae aren't taking the offer lightly. In fact, Maddie Marlow has already changed her wedding date three times in order to make the tour schedule work.

In a recent interview with Nashville media, the singer admits that she changed her wedding date several times to accommodate shows on the 2019 "Cry Pretty" Tour 360. Luckily, her soon-to-be husband Jonah Font (and the wedding venue) have been completely understanding.

"The venue has been so wonderful to work with ... We've moved the date three times," Marlow reveals (quote via the Boot). "It's like two blessings trying to happen at the same time."

Marlow and Font originally scheduled their wedding for Sept. 27, 2019, but the couple soon realized that Underwood's tour was set to play Nashville's Bridgestone Arena that night. When they moved the date to another day, Underwood was surprised at her willingness to change her big day.

"My fiance was like, 'You better move that! You gotta go on tour; do your thing!'" Marlow shares.

Marlow already has her dress and some of the wedding planning finished. She had to move their wedding date another time once they realized it fell on the same day as the CMA Awards. "We've got some of the wedding planning done," she adds. "I did find my dress [recently], which was really exciting. We get to wear fancy dresses all the time for CMAs, but this was a totally different thing."

Marlow announced her engagement earlier this year. The singer went to high school with Font, whom she's been dating for seven years.