Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, killed herself amid 'distress' ahead of trial, coroner says

By Nate Day | Fox News
A British coroner ruled Thursday that reality TV host Caroline Flack killed herself while facing an assault trial she feared would end her career and bring unbearable media scrutiny.

Flack was found dead at the age of 40 in her apartment in London as the prepared to face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

CAROLINE FLACK PENNED EMOTIONAL APOLOGY DAYS BEFORE SUICIDE, FAMILY REVEALS

The coroner said in an inquest verdict that an "exacerbation of fluctuating ill health and distress” led to the former "Love Island" host's suicide.

Former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack died at age 40 in February. The television host's death comes nearly two months after she decided to quit her job as host of the popular British reality show following an assault arrest in London.

Former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack died at age 40 in February. The television host's death comes nearly two months after she decided to quit her job as host of the popular British reality show following an assault arrest in London. (Reuters)

“She knew she would face the media, press, publicity -- it would all come down upon her,” they said.

Inquests are held in Britain to determine the facts of sudden, violent or unexplained deaths.

BOYFRIEND OF CAROLINE FLACK, DECEASED 'LOVE ISLAND' HOST, BREAKS SILENCE FOLLOWING HER DEATH

Police have been accused by the deceased's family for singling her out because of her celebrity status when they charging her with assaulting Burton in his sleep in December 2019.

Burton had said he did not want Flack to be prosecuted.

In this Dec. 23, 2019 photo, 'Love Island' TV presenter Caroline Flack (center) as she arrives at Highbury Magistrates' Court in London. A British coroner has ruled Thursday Aug. 6, 2020, that reality TV host Caroline Flack killed herself while facing an assault trial she feared would end her career and bring unbearable media scrutiny. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, FILE)

Flack’s death renewed debate about the pressures placed on those in the public eye and the ethics of reality television.

Love Island” deposits young and attractive contestants in a tropical paradise, where they must pair up or risk being exiled. Critics claim the program puts vulnerable young people under intense scrutiny and pressure, increased by blanket tabloid newspaper coverage of the show.

Two former “Love Island” contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, died by suicide in 2018 and 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

