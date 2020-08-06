Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, killed herself amid 'distress' ahead of trial, coroner says

A British coroner ruled Thursday that reality TV host Caroline Flack killed herself while facing an assault trial she feared would end her career and bring unbearable media scrutiny.

Flack was found dead at the age of 40 in her apartment in London as the prepared to face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

The coroner said in an inquest verdict that an "exacerbation of fluctuating ill health and distress” led to the former "Love Island" host's suicide.

“She knew she would face the media, press, publicity -- it would all come down upon her,” they said.

Inquests are held in Britain to determine the facts of sudden, violent or unexplained deaths.

Police have been accused by the deceased's family for singling her out because of her celebrity status when they charging her with assaulting Burton in his sleep in December 2019.

Burton had said he did not want Flack to be prosecuted.

Flack’s death renewed debate about the pressures placed on those in the public eye and the ethics of reality television.

“Love Island” deposits young and attractive contestants in a tropical paradise, where they must pair up or risk being exiled. Critics claim the program puts vulnerable young people under intense scrutiny and pressure, increased by blanket tabloid newspaper coverage of the show.

Two former “Love Island” contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, died by suicide in 2018 and 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report